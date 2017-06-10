News By Tag
AFEA Expands by Adding Chapter in Putnam Valley, NY
Leader in Financial Education Continues to Expand Their Reach
Planning Experience: Ralph S. Adorno, CLU is an independent financial professional with more than 46 years experience, wisdom and insight dedicated to estate, retirement and insurance strategies.
His many clients, coast to coast, depend on his financial strategies to help protect and grow their money.
Income Legacy PlanTM Method: Ralph helps clients towards financial security using time-tested strategies using insurance products that are designed to maximize income and legacy.
Using his proprietary income legacy plan he helps clients seek two important goals—living benefits and generational wealth.
Business Experience: As a well informed leader in his field, Ralph focuses on safe and proven strategies designed to result in financial success for his clients.
His expertise has enabled him to start an accounting firm, leasing company, and real estate development company that are now managed by family members.
His wealth creation, preservation and maximization ideas has allowed him to donate $500 thousand to a cancer research institution in memory of his mother.
Curriculum Vitae: Ralph began as a life insurance agent with John Hancock in 1970. He became the top producing agent in his first year. In 1979 he started a boutique firm that offers highly specialized life insurance strategies and services to other advisors and their wealthy clients. In 1985, he taught estate and tax planning with life insurance at New York University (NYU). In 1986, Ralph became a Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) but chose to focus on providing time tested, insurance strategies for his clients.
Ralph is currently a licensed insurance broker, member of The National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors and Planned Giving Design Center. He is listed in Who's Who in Finance, 2013 edition.
He has qualified for the Million Dollar Round Table, Top of the Table, joining the topmost 1% in sales of all life insurance professionals in America. He has written articles for CBS, Fox, NBC, ABC, Wall Street Select, special reports for trade magazines and newspapers. His clients enjoy reading Tax Saving Ideas and Outside The Box Thinking newsletters for timely planning tips.
His Passion: As an experienced professional and an energetic life long learner, Ralph's passion is to help clients accomplish their own dreams, live a better quality of life, and leave a legacy to people and causes they love and care about.
AFEA is thrilled to have Ralph join their team and assist them in their mission of creating financial clarity within communities all over the country.
"At a time when 76% of America is living paycheck to paycheck, there has never been a better time or greater need for financial education"
Rick McClanahan, Founder and CEO of American Financial Education Alliance
About the American Financial Education Alliance:
AFEA is a federally recognized 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit organization based in Charlotte, NC and is comprised of a diverse and growing group of licensed and trained professionals. Together, they share the same goal of helping people better understand their finances. AFEA's mission is to empower Americans to take control of their finances by providing educational classes in communities nationwide.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Rick McClanahan at 888-466-3995, visit our website at http://www.myafea.org or email at info@myafea.org.
