 
News By Tag
* Buying In Key West
* Lowerkeys Real Estate
* Key West Investments
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Key West
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
16151413121110


Pros and Cons of Using a Mortgage Broker

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Buying In Key West
Lowerkeys Real Estate
Key West Investments

Industry:
Real Estate

Location:
Key West - Florida - US

KEY WEST, Fla. - June 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Per Fred Mullins, Top Producing Member of Team Mullins at Coldwell Banker Schmitt in Key West and owner of www.lowerkeys-homes.com,"Your house will likely be the largest investment you ever make in your life. And, while your retirement account will yield a very hefty return, your home will provide even more financial stability.

So, when you have a good size down payment, and money set aside for an earnest money deposit, inspections, closing costs, moving, and miscellaneous expenses, you'll start looking for a home loan.

Whether you have your eye on a condo downtown or on a beach, or want a single family home in a certain neighborhood, you'll probably need to obtain financing. You can either go from bank to bank and hit every credit union around or use a mortgage broker. But, which one is right for you? And, what are the upsides and downsides of going through a mortgage broker for your home loan.

Here are the pros and cons of using a mortgage broker:

• The mortgage broker's services are free to you. One of the biggest advantages of using a mortgage broker is getting professional real estate financing services for nothing. That's right, you don't pay the mortgage broker to find you the right home loan. Instead, the lender you choose pays the mortgage broker a fee. While this is good news, it also reveals a downside. That is, the mortgage broker doesn't work for you alone. So, this is something to be aware about.

• A mortgage broker isn't a "captive agent." In the insurance industry, there are licensed individuals known as "captive agents." That means they only work for one insurance carrier and can't offer policies from competitors. Mortgage brokers have like flexibility -- they do not work for one lender and therefore, can shop from a wide variety of lenders for you.

• A mortgage broker can help those with mediocre or less-than-perfect credit. If your credit history isn't stellar, then a mortgage broker is a good option. A mortgage broker can help to negotiate a better rate for your home loan. But, this doesn't mean it's a good idea to buy a home right now.

Lastly, a mortgage broker saves you a lot of time. Instead of you trying to shop different lenders and fretting over which to apply, the broker will do the leg work.

Fred Mullins, P.A. holds an MBA, B.S., real estate license United States Coast Guard Master Captain's license and commercial pilot's license. With over 20years of cross functional experience in real estate, international asset management and construction management, Fred's experience places him as one of the top real estate professionals in the Florida Keys.For help with buying or selling Real Estate in the Lower Florida Keys,see http://www.lowerkeys-homes.com

Contact
The Mullins Team
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Fred Mullins
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Buying In Key West, Lowerkeys Real Estate, Key West Investments
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Key West - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
DH management PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share