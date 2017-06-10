News By Tag
AFEA Expands by Adding Chapter in Plano, TX
Leader in Financial Education Continues to Expand Their Reach
Steve Meeks is a native Texan and President of his firm as well as an Investment Advisor Representative. Steve applies his expertise to help clients protect their wealth and lifestyle. With decades of experince, he uses an educational approach, focusing on ensuring that clients have the knowledge needed to make informed, productive choices for their futures. Steve is a tactical and strategic thinker - skills he developed as a Navy Tactical Strategist specializing in Warfare and Search and Rescue during the Cold War, Desert Shield, and Desert Storm era.
Education and wide-ranging knowledge are critically important to Steve. He used his finance degree and background in molecular biology to develop biotech industry startups. He has also completed the CFP©Education Program and must achieve 40 continuing education hours in per year to maintain his RFC® designation.
Steve is delighted to be working as Chapter President, for the (AFEA) American Financial Education Alliance. A recognized 501(c)(3) non-profit charitable organization that promotes finacial literacy through educational workshops and classes in businesses and universities nationwide.
• Graduate San Diego State University
• Series 65 Securities Licensed Fiduciary
• Life Insurance License Holder
• Registered Financial Consultant (RFC®)
• Member of the National Institute of Certified College Planners
• Member of the Financial Planning Association
AFEA is thrilled to have Steve join their team and assist them in their mission of creating financial clarity within communities all over the country.
"At a time when 76% of America is living paycheck to paycheck, there has never been a better time or greater need for financial education"
Rick McClanahan, Founder and CEO of American Financial Education Alliance
About the American Financial Education Alliance:
AFEA is a federally recognized 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit organization based in Charlotte, NC and is comprised of a diverse and growing group of licensed and trained professionals. Together, they share the same goal of helping people better understand their finances. AFEA's mission is to empower Americans to take control of their finances by providing educational classes in communities nationwide.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Rick McClanahan at 888-466-3995, visit our website at http://www.myafea.org or email at info@myafea.org.
Contact
American Financial Education Alliance
***@myafea.org
