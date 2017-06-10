News By Tag
Local Company Uses The Rules Of Improv To Reach Those With Memory Loss
Silver Dawn Training Institute uses their own experience to communicate with Alzheimer's and Dementia Patients
June is Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness month. According to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America statistics page, it is estimated that up to 5.1 million people in America have Alzheimer's disease. For the loved ones of those affected by the disease, one of the most difficult struggles can be how to reach out and connect with their loved ones.
Silver Dawn Training Institute created Dementia RAW, an unscripted, unconventional and unapologetic training that equips the audience to handle the everyday communication challenges as a caregiver or healthcare professional working with someone suffering from memory loss.
Co-founders and Dementia Experts, Tami Neumann and Cathy Braxton used their over 40 years of combined healthcare and dementia experience to create unique, relatable, and fun dementia trainings for caregiver and healthcare professionals throughout the country. They provide in-person and online training courses for anyone looking to improve communication with persons affected by Dementia. The program works to help caregivers communicate with persons living with dementia with simplicity and ease by using the rules of improv.
Not only is the training based on the founder's experience in long-term care, they also use these rules every day. Cathy suffers from memory loss due to two closed head injuries. Cathy was diagnosed with Traumatic Brain Injury (or T.B.I.) after suffering a concussion due to a skiing accident in Colorado in 1990 and then additional severe concussions during a rollover car accident two years later.
Cathy's partner, Tami, uses the basic principles of improv each day, as she works with Cathy to remember appointment dates, client names, program specifics and contact information.
"With the creation of this course, using the improv rules coupled with concepts in empathy it has helped me to communicate judgment free with Cathy," says Tami. "Taking the time to learn about memory loss from her perspective was key."
Cathy says that the rules of improv not only help her feel less ashamed about her memory loss but also give her a common language to use with her business partner Tami. This reduces work stress and allows her to continue to be successful as their business grows.
"One of the foundational rules of improv: "Make your partner look good", is something we do with each other daily," says Cathy Braxton, Chief Education Officer. "Tami encourages me to focus on the things I am the most successful at and never puts me in a place of shame if I forget a name, place or event. She uses the "Yes, And" approach to build our connection."
Silver Dawn Training Institute has helped countless professionals and caregivers learn the Dementia RAW method. What sets this training apart is the constant taking of perspective. Once we can see beyond ourselves into what it may look like to have dementia, we can then build up empathy and introduce the rules of improv. Ultimately, creating a seamless and unique communication technique that can be used by anyone, at any time.
To learn more about Silver Dawn Training Institute and the Dementia RAW Method, please visit http://www.dementiaraw.com/
Tami Neumann
219-649-1732
***@dementiaraw.com
