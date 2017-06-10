Maiori's outdoor solar lighting, from Beirut to Dubai

Maiori participated in 2 separate events: The garden show in Lebanon, and INDEX in Dubai to exhibit its outdoor furniture and solar lighting.

Simexa is a hospitality outdoor furniture supplier

-- Simexa, the hospitality outdoor furniture supplier of Skyline Design luxury garden furniture and Maiori outdoor furniture and solar lighting, participated, within the same week, in 2 different events: The Garden Show and Spring Festival in Beirut, and INDEX in Dubai. The participation in the event that took place in Lebanon had for goal to introduce Maiori's solar lighting to this new market.Whereas, in Dubai, the objective was to meet potential designers and architects.The INDEX Design Series is considered to be the biggest international interior design exhibition in the Middle East. And this year was no exception as it gathered more than 1,000 exhibitors from around the world, to introduce their latest products and designs. During this expo, Maiori focused on presenting their La Lampe and La Chaise collections, which gained a lot of attention from the visitors. However, what really made Maiori in the spotlights, was the stand's variety in models and colors. La Lampe collection itself, includes more than 10 different products.As for the Garden Show and Spring Festival in Beirut, Simexa confirmed that it was a hit. The focus was exclusive to La Lampe collection, which was introduced for the first time to the Lebanese market. According to Mr. Naoufal Kahwaji, managing partner at Simexa, the outdoor solar lighting displayed were an absolute success: "It was amazing! We would not have asked for more especially for a first exhibition of Maiori's products."Although the purpose of the Garden show wasn't to gather professionals, Simexa managed to meet some architects who showed interest in the products due to their uniqueness. "Our main objective during this participation was brand awareness in a new market. However, we were surprised and proud to have met with designers and prospects, and we hope to remain in contact for future collaborations", says Mr. Kahwaji. Another attraction created by Maiori's stand was the brand's meticulously designed display with the shade that drew visitors curiosity in checking the stand.Furthermore, Maiori's stand witnessed a special appearance by the stature of Maiori's international CEO and managing partner, who was impressed with the setup. "It was a great pleasure for us to welcome him, first in our country, and second, in our stand", says Mr. Kahwaji. He concludes, "Knowing that he finds Maiori's launching to be a great start in the MENA region, was a big honor for us."The entire Simexa and Maiori team would like to thank the organizers of the 2 exhibitions for making this possible for them.