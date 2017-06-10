News By Tag
DAV RecruitMilitary Indianapolis Career Fair July 13
"Last year, 52% of veteran job seekers expected to secure an interview following a DAV RecruitMilitary job fair. Employers were expected to extend as many as 40,300 interviews and more than 12,560 job offers," said RecruitMilitary Senior Vice President of Sales Rob Arndt. "DAV RecruitMilitary job fairs offer the opportunity to meet a variety of veteran candidates face-to-face, assess their skills and even interview them on the spot for available positions."
Among the companies attending RecruitMilitary's Indianapolis event are Baldwin & Lyons, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Farmers Insurance, First Command Financial Planning, GardaWorld, Kohl's Corp., Marion County Sheriff's Office, Securitas Security Services USA, Inc., SMC Corporation of America, SpartanNash, National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA), Sysco, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and United States Postal Service. An updated list of all exhibitors can be found at https://events.recruitmilitary.com/
In December of 2016, the DAV RecruitMilitary Indianapolis event connected more than 224 veteran job seekers with 50 exhibitors including Eli Lilly and Company, PNC Bank and Lockheed Martin. Participating companies expected to conduct up to 387 interviews and make up to 103 job offers following that career fair.
RecruitMilitary has held 14 events in Indianapolis, drawing 3,727 attendees and 522 exhibitors. The company has produced more than 814 events in 65 cities across the country.
DAV was founded by World War I veterans in Cincinnati in 1920 and chartered by the United States Congress in 1932. DAV (www.dav.org) is a non-profit organization with 1.2 million members. Together, DAV and RecruitMilitary share a common mission: to connect America's veterans and their family members with meaningful and fulfilling employment opportunities and to help employers attract, appreciate and retain veterans, spouses, and their survivors. Through career fairs, outreach and resources, this partnership fights to ensure veterans receive the benefits they've earned to lead productive, dignified and high-quality lives.
In addition to veterans job fairs, RecruitMilitary also offers subscriptions to its database of 1,170,072+ registered candidates at http://www.recruitmilitary.com. RecruitMilitary provides employer job postings, targeted email campaigns, retained hiring services and advertising space in online and print media. The company also publishes Search & Employ®, a bimonthly print and digital magazine; and distributes 50,000+ print copies of each issue.
