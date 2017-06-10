News By Tag
Pepper.com, World Largest Deal Community, Enters Singapore with Pelando.sg
The brainchild of 6 Minutes Media GmbH, a start-up incubator focusing on e-commerce products, Pepper is world's largest group of social commerce network where savvy shoppers come together to find and share the latest deals and discounts in town. It is currently used by more than 25 million users and generates an average of 500 million page views every month.
Formed through international partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions with leading deal-communities of various countries, the Pepper network consists of market-leading networks such as HotUKDeals.com (UK), Mydealz.de (Germany), PromoDescuentos.com (Mexico), DesiDime.com (India), Dealabs.com (France) and more.
"Singapore is one of the fastest growing e-commerce markets in South-east Asia, with the revenue of its e-commerce market amounting to US$3.3billion in 2017. With an extremely high internet penetration and locals relying heavily on social media to get pricing, reviews, and product information before shopping; Singapore looks promising as a new territory for a global social commerce platform like Pepper", said Fabian Spielberger, co-founder and CEO of Pepper.com
The company is aiming at the 4.7 million internet users in Singapore, which forms 82.5% of its total population, of which 60% consumers shop online at least once a month, according to a report by PwC. The internet penetration of Singapore is estimated to hit 74.20% in 2020, and its e-commerce market is expected to be worth US$5.4 billion (S$7.46 billion) by 2025, claims a report by Temasek and Google released in May 2016. If reports of Amazon, the world's largest online retailer, planning to enter Singapore, are to be believed, the numbers are only likely to increase further.
Notable retailers currently live on Pelando.sg are Zalora, Lazada, Foodpanda, Redmart, Groupon and Sephora. The social commerce network brings user-driven deals and coupons in around 23 categories like Mobiles, Travel, Electronics, Fashion & Accessories etc.
"Google's Great Online Shopping festival debuted in Singapore in 2014, and it attracted around 4 lakh shoppers in 2015. That same year, Singaporeans were the seventh largest group of overseas shoppers at the Singles' Day Sale (Nov 11), China's biggest online shopping day of the year. More and more Singaporeans are taking to online shopping mainly because it offers greater variety and cheaper prices compared to physical stores. Also, internet users of Singapore are the world's fastest adopters of shopping via mobile. All these trends clearly show the undeniably huge potential of Singapore's e-commerce market, while Pelando, as a shopping community, bringing the hottest deals, discounts and coupons on one platform, will only enhance the online shopping experience of Singaporeans, and help them make more informed shopping decisions" stated Mehul Jobanputra, co-founder of DesiDime.com, Pepper's partner in India.
The smartphone adoption rate in Singapore stands at 85% currently, the highest in the world. Also, PwC's Total Retail survey states that South-east Asians in general and Singaporeans in particular, are more active than other global internet users in shopping on their smartphones. Around 38% shoppers in Singapore said they shopped via their smartphones at least once a month, compared to 37% in South-east Asia and 28% globally. Considering the smartphones penetration in Singapore, Pelando is also available on iOS and Android app.
While Pelando is based in Singapore, the founders of Pepper are spread across the globe, with hubs in Berlin (Germany), Lyon (France), London (United Kingdom), Guadalajara (Mexico) and Mumbai (India).
If someone finds a great deal or coupon on a product and likes it, they can share it with others on the Pelando shopping community that allows users to upvote and downvote system participate in forum discussions and review a deal. This provides a better insight on the popularity of the deal; helping the users to make an easy and quick shopping decision.
