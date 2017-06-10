News By Tag
Good News From Visit Singapore. In - Raining Discounts On Singapore Tours
With the festive season coming up, you can catch hold of the raining discounts with our Singapore City Tours. The beautiful island city of Singapore attracts people with its luxurious malls, world-class theme parks, etc.
Other key highlights of the tour include a visit to the Sentosa Island. This man-made island was solely built for the purpose of providing complete entertainment only. The island houses everything one would require for a fun filled holiday; resorts, adventure parks, beaches, water parks, entertainment shows, theme parks, etc. Apart from this, it houses the popular Universal Studios which is the first movie-theme park in Singapore is very popular among locals, tourists, and expats alike. You can bring home plenty of movies and collectible merchandise and take back the best souvenirs – a selfie with your favorite Universal Studios characters. A day at the beautiful Sentosa Island is relaxing and a perfect way to break away from the shackles of a busy life. The entertainment quotient in the Sentosa Island never comes to a close no matter what the time of the day it is.
Best offers on Singapore tours at - http://www.visitsingapore.in/
The innovative and futuristic Sci-Fi City where you can join the Optimus Prime and his Robots and fight against the evil deceptions in Transformers the Ride, which is considered the Ultimate 3D Battle. The thrill of engaging in intergalactic battles of the Battlestar Galactic in the Human vs Cylon gives you a different feel altogether. This cannot be described in words. You can also choose to indulge in the tallest dueling roller coasters in the world.
We give your taste buds a real enticer shots by tasting different cuisines in the local restaurants, cafes, and other street food vendors. The cuisines are endless and so is the variety on display. You will find it hard to shortlist anyone of them as all of them look tempting and yummy. The other hotspots which are covered in our city tour include Mt. Faber, Little India, Orchid Street, Chinatown, Sentosa Island including Universal Studios, and the chocolate factory. You name it and it would feature in your city tour. Our panel of travel experts has several decades' years of experience of handling vigorous client requirements and attaining utmost satisfaction.
Now enter the thrilling world of Singapore with our magical city tours and get dazzled by the vibrant atmosphere and get immersed in the entertaining experience that comes along. We ensure that when you visit Singapore, you would feel like a dream. All this at unbeatable rates and deals which you can only dream of. We give you back a bag full of eventful memories at a great value. Get in touch with our travel experts to take advantage of the great discounts during the festive season and get an amazing experience of Singapore. We have designed these packages with uttermost care and sole motto to give you one of the memorable experiences of your lifetime. We have tours designed to cater to every requirement or interest and budget. We also cover travel and airport transfers if opted for.
