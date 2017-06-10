Second Annual Clare Haley Exhibition at York Fine Arts

'Light of Yorkshire' Clare Haley to show her newest collection of work in a spellbinding solo exhibition.

-- With great delight, York Fine Arts proudly announces its second solo exhibition of original paintings by British landscape artist Clare Haley. 'Clare Haley: Light of Yorkshire' showcases a spellbinding collection of work that magnificently articulates the raw, dramatic beauty of landscape and light. From placid, sunlit valleys of green to suspenseful, stormy skies, the exhibition presents a spectacular selection of Clare's paintings that tell a comprehensive story of the multifaceted northern landscape she so loves.Arguably one of Yorkshire's top emerging artists, 'Light of Yorkshire' Clare Haley exquisitely captures the emotion and ethereal nature of the British landscape with unparalleled ingenuity. Working primarily from memory, Clare creates paintings that push the boundaries of imagination whilst retaining an organic authenticity. Since 2010, she has flourished as a professional artist, attaining great success and gaining an international, loyal following at an astonishing pace.Clare describes her work as "contemporary northern landscapes which mostly appear timeless, of any era—earthy, wild places to become lost in." She develops the atmospheric content of her paintings through location photography, research of weather and cloud consequences, imagined places and her experience living in an area of such raw beauty. With nods to the drama of John Martin's apocalyptic paintings and to the colours and heritage of Sidney Richard Percy's landscapes, Clare's own unique style resurrects the tradition of British landscape painting and brings it into the 21st century with graceful transcendence.The exhibition is an opportunity for discerning art collectors and first-time buyers alike to view an exclusive collection of artwork from one of the most exciting emerging artists of the north. A timeless bridge between the traditional heritage of the arts and the innovation of contemporary vision, Clare's work offers a universal appeal to even the most diverse range of collectors.All paintings featured in the exhibition are available to purchase, and range from £985 to £1,885. In honour of Yorkshire Day, the exhibition also includes a selection of Yorkshire landscapes, including a specially commissioned piece not to be missed.The exhibition opens Friday, 28of July and runs until Sunday, 20of August 2016. Due to expected high volume of interest, an early viewing is recommended.For press enquires or high-resolution images, please telephone Deanna Dawkins on 01904 634221.