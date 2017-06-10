 
Industry News





Parex Launches New Range of Self-Levelling Floor Solutions

PAREX has launched a new portfolio of single part self-levelling mortars and supporting primers to suit a wide range of different floor substrates.
 
 
ATHERSTONE, England - June 16, 2017 - PRLog -- The self- levelling mortars and primers are designed to suit a wide range of different floor substrates including concrete, sand /cement screeds, anhydrite screeds, timber floors, vinyl tiles etc.

Users simply add the correct amount of water, mix and apply.  Applications range from feather edge to 50mm to create a smooth level surface in one pour or can be economically extended to create greater depths with the addition of a graded aggregate.

The self-levellers have been designed to deal with a range of requirements;

Light Traffic – Locations with low use e.g. Offices, classrooms, domestic

High Traffic - Locations with intensive use e.g. airports, hospitals, supermarkets

The products have been developed by the worldwide Parex Group and have been proven in use in Europe over recent years.

Parex Ltd combines leading UK brands in advanced Technical Mortars, Streetscape Mortars and Renders & Façade solutions. PAREX Technical Mortars is a leading innovator in specialist technical mortars, resin anchors, specialist adhesives and advanced grouts suitable for a wide range of applications and requirements in highway maintenance, concrete repair and major infrastructure projects. PAREX Streetscape and Façade Mortars encompasses a COMPLETE choice of systems for hard landscaping, including high performance mortars for bedding, bonding and jointing. PAREX Render & Façade systems provide the complete portfolio of renders, coatings and ancillary products proven in use throughout the Globe. A customer-focused company, PAREX has built its reputation on the quality of its products and the extensive technical knowledge of its staff in key sectors of the construction industry. PAREX provides comprehensive product support, technical advice renowned throughout the industry as second-to-none.

Full details of the range can be found on the Parex website: http://www.parex.co.uk


Specialties: Renders & Façade Solutions, EWI, Technical Mortars, and Streetscape & Façade Mortars

Source:Parex
