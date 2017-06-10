 
News By Tag
* NonSurgicalBio-ImplantsMarket
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Reports
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Gaithersburg
  Maryland
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
16151413121110


Non-Surgical Bio-Implants Market Report 2017, Trends, Analysis, Share, Estimates & Forecasts to 2022

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* NonSurgicalBio-ImplantsMarket

Industry:
* Reports

Location:
* Gaithersburg - Maryland - US

Subject:
* Reports

GAITHERSBURG, Md. - June 16, 2017 - PRLog -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Non Surgical Bio Implants Market accounted for $XX million in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% to reach $XX million by 2022. Rising aged population, technological advancement in bio-implants, high level of healthcare awareness and rising disposable incomes are the factors driving the non-surgical bio-implants market. However, high treatment cost, increasing application areas mostly medical and aesthetic for biomaterials used in non-surgical bio-implants and reimbursement issues are the factors hindering the market.

Collagen based bio-implants holds major share owing to its lower cost and easy availability. North America region has the major market for non-surgical bio-implants in terms of revenue owing to huge number of key players and strong healthcare infrastructure. Europe region is the second leading non-surgical bio-implants market due to technical advancements in the region.

Some of the key players in the market include Novatex Bioengineering SA, LCA Pharmaceuticals, Moma Therapeutics, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Kythera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Anika Therapeutics, Inc., Fidia Farmaceutici, FibroGen, Inc., Hangzhou Gallop Biological Products Co. Ltd., Albiorex International BioPolymer GmbH & Co. KG, Adoderm, Nordic Aesthetics, Teoxane Laboratoires and Coapt Systems.

For More, Please Visit: http://www.strategymrc.com/report/non-surgical-bio-implan...

Bio-implants Type Covered:
• Injectable biomaterials
o Hyaluronan
o Hydrogels
o Hyaluronic acid
o Collagen
o Calcium phosphate ceramic pastes
o Biopolymers
o Hydroxyapatite
• Alloplastic biomaterials
o Acrylic hydrogel
• Non-surgical bio-implants
o Viscoaugmentation bio-implants
o Viscosupplementation bio-implants

Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt

What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

For More, Please Visit: http://www.strategymrc.com/report/non-surgical-bio-implants-market

Contact
James Lamb
***@strategymrc.com
End
Source:
Email:***@strategymrc.com Email Verified
Tags:NonSurgicalBio-ImplantsMarket
Industry:Reports
Location:Gaithersburg - Maryland - United States
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Stratistics Market Research Consulting News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share