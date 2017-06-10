News By Tag
Non-Surgical Bio-Implants Market Report 2017, Trends, Analysis, Share, Estimates & Forecasts to 2022
Collagen based bio-implants holds major share owing to its lower cost and easy availability. North America region has the major market for non-surgical bio-implants in terms of revenue owing to huge number of key players and strong healthcare infrastructure. Europe region is the second leading non-surgical bio-implants market due to technical advancements in the region.
Some of the key players in the market include Novatex Bioengineering SA, LCA Pharmaceuticals, Moma Therapeutics, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Kythera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Anika Therapeutics, Inc., Fidia Farmaceutici, FibroGen, Inc., Hangzhou Gallop Biological Products Co. Ltd., Albiorex International BioPolymer GmbH & Co. KG, Adoderm, Nordic Aesthetics, Teoxane Laboratoires and Coapt Systems.
Bio-implants Type Covered:
• Injectable biomaterials
o Hyaluronan
o Hydrogels
o Hyaluronic acid
o Collagen
o Calcium phosphate ceramic pastes
o Biopolymers
o Hydroxyapatite
• Alloplastic biomaterials
o Acrylic hydrogel
• Non-surgical bio-implants
o Viscoaugmentation bio-implants
o Viscosupplementation bio-implants
Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt
