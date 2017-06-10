Non-Surgical Bio-Implants Market Report 2017, Trends, Analysis, Share, Estimates & Forecasts to 2022

Spread the Word

-- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Non Surgical Bio Implants Market accounted for $XX million in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% to reach $XX million by 2022. Rising aged population, technological advancement in bio-implants, high level of healthcare awareness and rising disposable incomes are the factors driving the non-surgical bio-implants market. However, high treatment cost, increasing application areas mostly medical and aesthetic for biomaterials used in non-surgical bio-implants and reimbursement issues are the factors hindering the market.Collagen based bio-implants holds major share owing to its lower cost and easy availability. North America region has the major market for non-surgical bio-implants in terms of revenue owing to huge number of key players and strong healthcare infrastructure. Europe region is the second leading non-surgical bio-implants market due to technical advancements in the region.Some of the key players in the market include Novatex Bioengineering SA, LCA Pharmaceuticals, Moma Therapeutics, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Kythera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Anika Therapeutics, Inc., Fidia Farmaceutici, FibroGen, Inc., Hangzhou Gallop Biological Products Co. Ltd., Albiorex International BioPolymer GmbH & Co. KG, Adoderm, Nordic Aesthetics, Teoxane Laboratoires and Coapt Systems.• Injectable biomaterialso Hyaluronano Hydrogelso Hyaluronic acido Collageno Calcium phosphate ceramic pasteso Biopolymerso Hydroxyapatite• Alloplastic biomaterialso Acrylic hydrogel• Non-surgical bio-implantso Viscoaugmentation bio-implantso Viscosupplementation bio-implants• North Americao USo Canadao Mexico• Europeo Germanyo Franceo Italyo UKo Spaino Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Japano Chinao Indiao Australiao New Zealando Rest of Asia Pacific• Rest of the Worldo Middle Easto Brazilo Argentinao South Africao Egypt- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments- Market share analysis of the top industry players- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancementshttp://www.strategymrc.com/report/non-surgical-bio-implants-market