Zestcor- Reputable Suppliers of Premium Base Oils

-- People require adequate amount of base oils these days to manufacture varied products including motor oil, metal processing fluids as well as lubricating gases. With greater demand for these oils, various companies have come up nowadays that supply the greasy fluids globally. However, to get high-quality products at best rates, it is significant to rely on a reputable company. Zestcor is one such reliable company that supplies Base oils as well varied petrochemical products on a global scale. This petrochemical marketing, sales, supply, and procurement Management Company specializes in the base oils belonging to group I-III and white oils.Zestcor comprises bulk facilities of onshore tank storage at the Bidvest Tank Terminals situated in the Island View, Durban. This company is equipped to obtain bulk shipments as well as to provide massive road tanker loading or deliveries, drum filling, ISO-container in accordance with the needs of the customers. With access to the exclusive range of white oil products and base oils, the company offers the customers with premium products as well as exceptional supply chain. Being a local, South African B-BBEE Company, it is mostly owned as well as managed by black people. This offers the firm with unique business profile and identity in context to the petrochemicals market in South Africa. The notion of social empowerment, investment as well as upliftment is indeed at the heart of the entire business of Zestcor.The base oils belonging to this group are sourced directly from some of the major refineries located in Europe. The products are mostly stored in the dedicated tanks in Island View, Durban.The base oils belonging to this group are sourced directly from SK refinery based in South Korea.The company markets SK Yubase as the Group III products into South Africa. However, this involves Yubase 8, 6, 4 and 3.Zestcor usually markets SK Phazol brand that services wide-ranging technical as well as pharmaceutical applications. The products are mostly FDA (a) as well as FDA (b) approved.Zestcor is the reputable supplier of varied base & white oils at best rates. They work with varied industries starting from automotive to industrial. This company adheres to the globally recognized procedures and standards of quality control throughout the supply chain. Besides these, the company is partnered strategically with Bidvest Tank Terminals as well as SGS in order to assist in supplying internationally proven standards related to quality control. For more information, do visit the official website.Address: 2nd Floor Pam Golding on Main, 325 Main Road, Kenilworth, Cape Town, 7700+27 (0) 21 761 5345orders@zestcor.com