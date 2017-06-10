 
Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
16151413121110

Zestcor- Reputable Suppliers of Premium Base Oils

Get High-Quality White Oils and Petrochemical Products at Best Rates
 
 
Listed Under

Tags:
Base Oil Suppliers
Petrochemical Industry
White Oils Suppliers

Industry:
Industrial

Location:
Cape Town - Cape Town - South Africa

Subject:
Products

CAPE TOWN, South Africa - June 16, 2017 - PRLog -- People require adequate amount of base oils these days to manufacture varied products including motor oil, metal processing fluids as well as lubricating gases. With greater demand for these oils, various companies have come up nowadays that supply the greasy fluids globally. However, to get high-quality products at best rates, it is significant to rely on a reputable company. Zestcor is one such reliable company that supplies Base oils as well varied petrochemical products on a global scale. This petrochemical marketing, sales, supply, and procurement Management Company specializes in the base oils belonging to group I-III and white oils.

More about the company

Zestcor comprises bulk facilities of onshore tank storage at the Bidvest Tank Terminals situated in the Island View, Durban. This company is equipped to obtain bulk shipments as well as to provide massive road tanker loading or deliveries, drum filling, ISO-container in accordance with the needs of the customers.  With access to the exclusive range of white oil products and base oils, the company offers the customers with premium products as well as exceptional supply chain. Being a local, South African B-BBEE Company, it is mostly owned as well as managed by black people. This offers the firm with unique business profile and identity in context to the petrochemicals market in South Africa. The notion of social empowerment, investment as well as upliftment is indeed at the heart of the entire business of Zestcor.

The products they provide

•    Base Oils

1.    Group I

The base oils belonging to this group are sourced directly from some of the major refineries located in Europe. The products are mostly stored in the dedicated tanks in Island View, Durban.

2.    Group II

The base oils belonging to this group are sourced directly from SK refinery based in South Korea.

3.    Group III

The company markets SK Yubase as the Group III products into South Africa. However, this involves Yubase 8, 6, 4 and 3.

•    White Oils

Zestcor usually markets SK Phazol brand that services wide-ranging technical as well as pharmaceutical applications. The products are mostly FDA (a) as well as FDA (b) approved.

Why should one choose this store?

Zestcor is the reputable supplier of varied base & white oils at best rates. They work with varied industries starting from automotive to industrial. This company adheres to the globally recognized procedures and standards of quality control throughout the supply chain. Besides these, the company is partnered strategically with Bidvest Tank Terminals as well as SGS in order to assist in supplying internationally proven standards related to quality control. For more information, do visit the official website.

Contact Details

Address: 2nd Floor Pam Golding on Main, 325 Main Road, Kenilworth, Cape Town, 7700

Phone: +27 (0) 21 761 5345

Email:    orders@zestcor.com

Visit - http://www.zestcor.com

Zestcor Eleven
***@zestcor.com
