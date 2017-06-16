News By Tag
TFC and Filcomm in HK deliver five times the celebration in "Kasiyahan sa Kalayaan, Kabayan!"
The Philippine Association of HK and Global Alliance HK together with TFC bring ABS-CBN's BoyBandPH to their first international performance; DJ ChaCha joins the Indie Day fest
Aiming to set kababayans free from their worries and homesickness even for just a day, TFC and the Filipino community in Hong Kong are bringing the five-member BoyBandPH for their first appearance as a group outside of the Philippines along with DJ Chacha of MOR 101.9 For Life!
Winners of the first "Pinoy Boyband Superstar" search in 2016, Joao Constancia, Niel Murillo, Russell Reyes, Tristan Ramirez, and Ford Valencia will bring limitless possibilities as the five can sing their original songs and covers; dance the latest craze; and even charm hearts.
Meantime, DJ Chacha, dubbed the Queen of Primetime Radio is a book author and at the same time, singer so in "Kasiyahan sa Kalayaan, Kabayan," kababayans can expect nothing less from her.
The said event is open to the public and will feature food endemic to the Philippines plus exciting freebies.
On top of the live event, TFC will also give overseas Filipinos the freedom to watch their favorite Kapamilya shows and movies wherever and whenever they want via TFC online (www.TFC.tv)
Last year, TFC helped make the celebration extra special by bringing Rayver Cruz who made the audience swoon with his smooth dance moves, and Negi who made the audience laugh non-stop with his antics. This year's "Kasiyahan sa Kalayaan, Kabayan!" hopes to bring the entertainment exponentially.
Truly, TFC, The Philippine Association of HK and Global Alliance HK will hold no bounds in bringing live entertainment and opportunities at the "Kasiyahan sa Kalayaan, Kabayan!" celebration on June 18.
For updates about "Kasiyahan sa Kalayaan, Kabayan!" and other events in the country
Page Updated Last on: Jun 16, 2017