June 2017
Agri & Eco Tourism by UP Mango Festival -Orchard Lunch at Madhav Udyan on 17 & 18 June

 
 
Orchard Visit Group 2016
Orchard Visit Group 2016
 
LUCKNOW, India - June 16, 2017 - PRLog -- We take immense pleasure to inform you about the ORCHARD VISIT being organized by the 5thU.P. Mango Festival at MADHAV UDYAN, Block Mall, Tehsil Malihabad, District Lucknow (located near 4km Milestone IIM- Mall Road) on the 17thJune and 18thJune, 2017. On the 17thJune, 2017 we are organizing this visit exclusively for students at Rs. 450/-(Per Person) only from 7 AM to 11 AM and on the 18th June for random visitors at Rs. 600/- (Per Person) from 7 AM to 1 PM where an amazing mid- day brunch will be hosted by our team for the visitors.

We would like to make you a part of this unique Eco&Agri-tourism humanitarian driven experience full of fun and frolic as well as make everyone aware aboutour own national assets and take immense pride as a citizen in the same.

The objective of this orchard visit is not only to give you an access to farm fresh mangoes but also making you aware of the tremendous benefits of purchasing fruit directly from farmers and acquaint you to a lifestyle which you probably would never get to see in urban areas.

In this visit we will educate our visitors about the various varieties of mangoes, herbs and plants that are grown in India and other countries, and acquaint you about various methods of farming that are adopted. We will take our visitors on tractor rides to a nearby ancient temple with an interesting history.

This orchard has been taken care of and nurtured over several years from generations and is an heirloom of 150 years to us therefore we wish to take up every action to safeguard its interests and save it from any sort of environmental abuse.

Regards,

UP Mango Festival Team

Covener          Madhvendra Deo Singh


Orchard Visit Coordinator         Ankit Govila


Visit: http://upmangofestival.org/

Contact
Jyotsna Kaur Habibullah
+91 9005575999
***@yahoo.com
