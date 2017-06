Agri & Eco Tourism by UP Mango Festival -Orchard Lunch at Madhav Udyan on 17 & 18 June

Orchard Visit Group 2016

Contact

Jyotsna Kaur Habibullah

+91 9005575999

***@yahoo.com Jyotsna Kaur Habibullah+91 9005575999

End

-- We take immense pleasure to inform you about the ORCHARD VISIT being organized by the 5U.P. Mango Festival at MADHAV UDYAN, Block Mall, Tehsil Malihabad, District Lucknow (located near 4km Milestone IIM- Mall Road) on the 17June and 18June, 2017. On the 17June, 2017 we are organizing this visit exclusively for students at Rs. 450/-(Per Person) only from 7 AM to 11 AM and on the 18June for random visitors at Rs. 600/- (Per Person) from 7 AM to 1 PM where an amazing mid- day brunch will be hosted by our team for the visitors.We would like to make you a part of this unique Eco&Agri-tourism humanitarian driven experience full of fun and frolic as well as make everyone aware aboutour own national assets and take immense pride as a citizen in the same.The objective of this orchard visit is not only to give you an access to farm fresh mangoes but also making you aware of the tremendous benefits of purchasing fruit directly from farmers and acquaint you to a lifestyle which you probably would never get to see in urban areas.In this visit we will educate our visitors about the various varieties of mangoes, herbs and plants that are grown in India and other countries, and acquaint you about various methods of farming that are adopted. We will take our visitors on tractor rides to a nearby ancient temple with an interesting history.This orchard has been taken care of and nurtured over several years from generations and is an heirloom of 150 years to us therefore we wish to take up every action to safeguard its interests and save it from any sort of environmental abuse.Regards,UP Mango Festival TeamCovener Madhvendra Deo SinghOrchard Visit Coordinator Ankit GovilaVisit: http://upmangofestival.org/