Agri & Eco Tourism by UP Mango Festival -Orchard Lunch at Madhav Udyan on 17 & 18 June
We would like to make you a part of this unique Eco&Agri-
The objective of this orchard visit is not only to give you an access to farm fresh mangoes but also making you aware of the tremendous benefits of purchasing fruit directly from farmers and acquaint you to a lifestyle which you probably would never get to see in urban areas.
In this visit we will educate our visitors about the various varieties of mangoes, herbs and plants that are grown in India and other countries, and acquaint you about various methods of farming that are adopted. We will take our visitors on tractor rides to a nearby ancient temple with an interesting history.
This orchard has been taken care of and nurtured over several years from generations and is an heirloom of 150 years to us therefore we wish to take up every action to safeguard its interests and save it from any sort of environmental abuse.
Regards,
UP Mango Festival Team
Covener Madhvendra Deo Singh
Orchard Visit Coordinator Ankit Govila
Visit: http://upmangofestival.org/
Contact
Jyotsna Kaur Habibullah
+91 9005575999
***@yahoo.com
