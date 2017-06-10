 
Industry News





Wells International Foundation to Launch Literacy Activities in Houston, Texas

 
 
Children's area at Johnson Branch of Houston Public Library
Children's area at Johnson Branch of Houston Public Library
 
HOUSTON - June 16, 2017 - PRLog -- The Wells International Foundation is pleased to announce the launch of two activities in support of its literacy initiative in Houston.

In June 2017, founder and CEO Monique Y. Wells will travel from Paris, France to her hometown of Houston, Texas to kick off partnerships with the Houston Public Library and Put It In A Book Foundation on projects that will promote literacy for African-American children in grades K-3.

The first event will take place on June 17, when the Houston Public Library and the Wells International Foundation will co-sponsor an all-day read-a-thon at the Johnson Branch in Sunnyside.  This is the branch where Dr. Wells grew up reading.  "I owe who I am, why I live where I live, and why I do what I do to the books I read in this branch," she says.

Called "People and Pajamas," the event invites the public to spend a day reading with library staff and guest readers. Children are encouraged to come dressed in comfy pajamas to curl up and enjoy listening to adults reading entertaining and engaging books specifically selected for a young audience. Kids will earn a free book for every read-aloud session in which they participate and can earn up to twelve free books to build a home library.  They are also encouraged to sign up for the library's Summer Reading Program to start earning badges and prizes.

Lunch and light refreshments will be served during the day.

The second event will be held on June 20, when Dr. Wells will read to children attending a morning Story Time session at the Children's Museum of Houston.  Participants will gather in the museum's Parent Resource Library, which is operated by the Houston Public Library.  Dr. Wells will read passages from one to two titles on veterinary medicine that the museum obtained upon her suggestion and placed in the vet clinic that is part of the museum's Kidtropolis USA installation.  Kidtropolis mirrors a real city, complete with its own city hall, bank, market, diner, and art school.

Dr. Wells left Houston at the age of 16 to pursue university, veterinary school, and graduate school studies prior to moving to Paris, France in 1992.  She is anxious to give back to her community by partnering with like-minded organizations to promote a love of reading in African-American youth.

The Wells International Foundation cultivates global citizenship through education and culture.  For more information, visit http://wellsinternationalfoundation.org.

