June 2017





Expensive but affordable Per Head Bookie Services in Usa

Expensive yet affordable, sounds very interesting right? For your info, here in the headline the meaning of expensive carries a metaphoric significance.
 
 
PéREZ ZELEDóN, Costa Rica - June 16, 2017 - PRLog -- I think you have already got the idea. By expensive we are referring to a bookie service that can be brought to you when you spend a lot of money. But by affordable, we are referring to that expensive service which we will bring to you in exchange of an affordable rate. As a bookie, I think it sounds more like an offer you can't refuse, right?

Let me take you down to why I'm calling our "per head" service an expensive one.

•Pay Per Head Starts at $5
•We let you bet on every sport in the World
•We include live wagering

•We offer you Premium Personalized Websites
•Horse Book is also Included
•We let you Change Juice and Other Settings
•Secure Offshore Facilities
•Casino betting is also available
•24x7 customer service agents ready to take any calls like an SOS

With Bookiesoft, you are in control and can add as many players and agents as you want. Choose from pay-per-head, unlimited agent or a white-label custom website. Our Pay-Per-Head service starts at $5/week and our Unlimited Agent account allows for as many users as you want, pay per week.
If you want your own domain, want to choose your sports and betting configurations, customize your website look, we offer a customized solution starting at just $799 per month. You will never go back to paying per head again. Our websites get the latest odds, games and scores from our sports feed every minute of every day. The custom package provides you with full control of your website including moving the lines, cancelling games and adding custom games/events. So don't pay per head, start using our unlimited service today! All of our data is located offshore on our secure servers in Costa Rica.

Are you assured now that our service fits the title very well? If you do, then what are you waiting for? Contact us now and make your bookie career flourished with our loyal and expensive service.

Visit - http://www.bookiesoft.com/index.php/per-head

Email:***@bookiesoft.com
Posted By:***@bookiesoft.com
