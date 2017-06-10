 
News By Tag
* Insurance Programs
* Niche Insurance
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Insurance
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Portsmouth
  New Hampshire
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
16151413121110


Willis Programs' "LawyerGuard" offers unique lawyers liability insurance coverage

Established in 1988, Willis Programs' developed a lawyers liability insurance program, "LawyerGuard," for defense attorneys all over the nation.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Insurance Programs
* Niche Insurance

Industry:
* Insurance

Location:
* Portsmouth - New Hampshire - US

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. - June 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Established in 1988,Willis Programs' (www.willisprograms.com) developed a lawyers liability insurance program, "LawyerGuard," for defense attorneys all over the nation. LawyerGuard is designed for well-run law firms. Coverages are individually tailored to fit the needs of each law firm. This insurance program is available in all states, subject to state filing requirements.

LawyerGuard, the only lawyers liability insurance program sponsored by the DRI, is the preferred program for defense attorneys with 51% or more in the defense area of practice for all firm sizes. LawyerGuard offers individually tailored coverage's and risk management support to fit the needs of each law firm. The program coverages include, but are not limited to, Mutual Choice of Counsel on every policy, Pre-claim assistance, Crisis event coverage, Coverage for punitive damages on a "most favorable law" basis, and Workers' Compensation via the Work CompGuard insurance program.

This lawyers liability insurance program is administered by Willis Programs and written by a leading provider of specialty insurance, rated A (Stable) by A.M. Best Co., and A (Positive) by S&P.  For additional information on LawyerGuard, please visit www.lawyerguard.com or contact Program Manager, Kevin J. Sullivan,(860) 756-7417 or at kevinj.sullivan@willistowerswatson.com

About Willis Programs

Willis Programs serves commercial insurance brokers throughout the United States with over 30 unique insurance programs serving a range of businesses, from auto dealers to well drillers.

Headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Willis Programs has a staff of 200 dedicated professionals. Additional Willis Programs locations include Salt Lake City, Utah; Hartford, Connecticut; Tampa, Florida; Detroit, Michigan; Denver, Colorado (Freberg Environmental, Inc.); and Burlington, Vermont (Smith, Bell & Thompson, Inc.).

Willis Programs is committed to providing first class client service with a sense of urgency, professionalism and integrity. The company can assemble a full range of coverage including Property, Inland Marine, General Liability, Workers' Compensation, D&O, Professional Liability, Auto, and Umbrella Liability.  Willis Programs is an active member of the Target Markets Program Administrators Association and has been a proud recipient of the Target Markets Best Practices Designation since 2008.

A complete list of program offerings can be found at http://www.willisprograms.com

Contact
Christina Brown
christina.brown@willis.com
End
Source:Willis Programs
Email:***@willis.com
Tags:Insurance Programs, Niche Insurance
Industry:Insurance
Location:Portsmouth - New Hampshire - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Kirk Communications News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share