Willis Programs' "LawyerGuard" offers unique lawyers liability insurance coverage

Established in 1988, Willis Programs' developed a lawyers liability insurance program, "LawyerGuard," for defense attorneys all over the nation.

Christina Brown

christina.brown@ willis.com

-- Established in 1988,Willis Programs' (www.willisprograms.com)developed a lawyers liability insurance program, "LawyerGuard,"for defense attorneys all over the nation. LawyerGuard is designed for well-run law firms. Coverages are individually tailored to fit the needs of each law firm. This insurance program is available in all states, subject to state filing requirements.LawyerGuard, the only lawyers liability insurance program sponsored by the DRI, is the preferred program for defense attorneys with 51% or more in the defense area of practice for all firm sizes. LawyerGuard offers individually tailored coverage's and risk management support to fit the needs of each law firm. The program coverages include, but are not limited to, Mutual Choice of Counsel on every policy, Pre-claim assistance, Crisis event coverage, Coverage for punitive damages on a "most favorable law" basis, and Workers' Compensation via the Work CompGuard insurance program.This lawyers liability insurance program is administered by Willis Programs and written by a leading provider of specialty insurance, rated A (Stable) by A.M. Best Co., and A (Positive) by S&P. For additional information on LawyerGuard, please visit www.lawyerguard.com or contact Program Manager, Kevin J. Sullivan,(860)756-7417 or at kevinj.sullivan@willistowerswatson.comAbout Willis ProgramsWillis Programs serves commercial insurance brokers throughout the United States with over 30 unique insurance programs serving a range of businesses, from auto dealers to well drillers.Headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Willis Programs has a staff of 200 dedicated professionals. Additional Willis Programs locations include Salt Lake City, Utah; Hartford, Connecticut;Tampa, Florida; Detroit, Michigan; Denver, Colorado (Freberg Environmental, Inc.); and Burlington, Vermont (Smith, Bell & Thompson, Inc.).Willis Programs is committed to providing first class client service with a sense of urgency, professionalism and integrity. The company can assemble a full range of coverage including Property, Inland Marine, General Liability, Workers' Compensation, D&O, Professional Liability, Auto, and Umbrella Liability. Willis Programs is an active member of the Target Markets Program Administrators Association and has been a proud recipient of the Target Markets Best Practices Designation since 2008.A complete list of program offerings can be found at http://www.willisprograms.com