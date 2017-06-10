News By Tag
OZ Cleaning Solution Announced Carpet Cleaning Service in Melbourne, Australia
OZ Cleaning solution has made an announcement about the best carpet cleaning offer in Melbourne, Australia. The service is performed by the experienced professionals in an Eco-friendly way.
Recently, one of the spokesperson of the company made an announcement about their special offer. The OZ Carpet Cleaning is now providing a special offer on carpet steam cleaning. You can now get carpet steam cleaning of 3 rooms and hallway done in just $66. As per the announcement this is an exciting offer on carpet cleaning to get carpet cleaning done in Melbourne. Also, the company guarantees 100% satisfaction to their clients with their service.
"In order to get all the allergens out of your carpet, OZ Carpet Cleaning makes use of an in-depth method of completely drying out the carpet to avoid future infestations. We strive to satisfy our customers by thoroughly removing animal hair, dirt and other stains from their carpet. We, OZ Cleaning Solutions, use special steam cleaning techniques so that all carpet related concerns of our customers are solved and the carpet looks new and smells great. ", shared the spokesperson of the company.
This leading carpet cleaning company offers a wide range of other services that include:
· Duct cleaning
· Tile and grout cleaning
· Leather cleaning
· Upholstery cleaning
· Commercial carpet cleaning
· Car interior cleaning
· Rug cleaning
· Mattress cleaning
· Curtains cleaning
· Domestic cleaning
· Flood damage restoration
· End of lease cleaning and
· Commercial cleaning
To know more about their carpet cleaning offers, please visit: http://ozcleaningsolutions.com.au/
About OZ Carpet Cleaning
OZ Carpet Cleaning is a familiar name in the carpet cleaning industry in Australia. All their cleaners are qualified as well as experienced enough to fulfil all the needs of their clients. They specialize in both, office and domestic mattress, rug, upholstery, carpet and end of lease. They are a proud provider of efficient and quality cleaning services across Melbourne area. They believe in customer satisfaction and genuinely care about the health and protection of their clients. All their cleaning services are offered at a cost-effective price and all their services are of high quality to meet the needs of any business or home.
You can also give them a call at the number 0433 013 095 or send an email with your needs to info@ozcleaningsolutions.com.au
