 
News By Tag
* Carpet Cleaning Melbourne
* Carpet Cleaning Services
* Duct Cleaning Melbourne
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Home business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Melbourne
  Victoria
  Australia
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
16151413121110


OZ Cleaning Solution Announced Carpet Cleaning Service in Melbourne, Australia

OZ Cleaning solution has made an announcement about the best carpet cleaning offer in Melbourne, Australia. The service is performed by the experienced professionals in an Eco-friendly way.
 
 
OZ Cleaning Logo
OZ Cleaning Logo
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Carpet Cleaning Melbourne
Carpet Cleaning Services
Duct Cleaning Melbourne

Industry:
Home business

Location:
Melbourne - Victoria - Australia

Subject:
Services

MELBOURNE, Australia - June 16, 2017 - PRLog -- OZ Carpet Cleaning is a renowned carpet cleaning company in Melbourne, Australia that offers a wide range of top quality carpet cleaning services to home as well as industry owners. Their eco-friendly cleaning approach is not only safe for the environment, but also for your family. In order to fulfil all your carpet cleaning related needs, they make use of all latest equipment. Also, all their carpet cleaners are experienced professionals who have more than 10 years of experience in this field and provide the top class services to their customers in Melbourne.

Recently, one of the spokesperson of the company made an announcement about their special offer. The OZ Carpet Cleaning is now providing a special offer on carpet steam cleaning. You can now get carpet steam cleaning of 3 rooms and hallway done in just $66. As per the announcement this is an exciting offer on carpet cleaning to get carpet cleaning done in Melbourne. Also, the company guarantees 100% satisfaction to their clients with their service.

"In order to get all the allergens out of your carpet, OZ Carpet Cleaning makes use of an in-depth method of completely drying out the carpet to avoid future infestations. We strive to satisfy our customers by thoroughly removing animal hair, dirt and other stains from their carpet. We, OZ Cleaning Solutions, use special steam cleaning techniques so that all carpet related concerns of our customers are solved and the carpet looks new and smells great. ", shared the spokesperson of the company.


This leading carpet cleaning company offers a wide range of other services that include:

· Duct cleaning

· Tile and grout cleaning

· Leather cleaning

· Upholstery cleaning

· Commercial carpet cleaning

· Car interior cleaning

· Rug cleaning

· Mattress cleaning

· Curtains cleaning

· Domestic cleaning

· Flood damage restoration

· End of lease cleaning and

· Commercial cleaning


To know more about their carpet cleaning offers, please visit: http://ozcleaningsolutions.com.au/carpet-cleaning-melbourne/

About OZ Carpet Cleaning

OZ Carpet Cleaning is a familiar name in the carpet cleaning industry in Australia. All their cleaners are qualified as well as experienced enough to fulfil all the needs of their clients. They specialize in both, office and domestic mattress, rug, upholstery, carpet and end of lease. They are a proud provider of efficient and quality cleaning services across Melbourne area. They believe in customer satisfaction and genuinely care about the health and protection of their clients. All their cleaning services are offered at a cost-effective price and all their services are of high quality to meet the needs of any business or home.

You can also give them a call at the number 0433 013 095 or send an email with your needs to info@ozcleaningsolutions.com.au
End
Source:OZ Cleaning Solutions
Email:***@ozcleaningsolutions.com.au
Tags:Carpet Cleaning Melbourne, Carpet Cleaning Services, Duct Cleaning Melbourne
Industry:Home business
Location:Melbourne - Victoria - Australia
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Popular Domains PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share