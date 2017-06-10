News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Wooden Space Unveils an Amazing Collection of Fabric Sofas Online
Looking to buy a fabric sofa online? Wooden Space is the best online wooden furniture shopping destination in the UK where you can shop from a plethora of designer-made options available at affordable prices.
High-Quality Fabric Sofas for Utmost Comfort
Quality is assured with every sofa available at Wooden Space. This is because each of them is framed from top-quality Asiatic hardwood that makes them highly sturdy and durable. Moreover, the fabric used in upholstery is hard-wearing as well as comfortable to your skin. They also pass their products through rigorous quality check measures during various phases of manufacturing.
Super Comfy and Stylish Fabric Sofas
If you desire to buy a stylish and comfortable fabric sofa for your home or office, there are many options that you can explore at Wooden Space. Belton, Amory, Carbine, Johnie and all their other products in this category are a great fit for any interior whether it is vintage style or traditional. These elegantly designed sofas are sure to impart an aesthetic appeal to your interior. As each of their sofas are padded with soft cushions on the back, seat and arms, they provide utmost comfort to your body. Moreover, the framework of the back is reclined to the perfect angle for giving relaxation to your backbone and spine. The various designs in their catalogue include sectional sofas, chesterfield sofas, L-shaped fabric sofas, and convertible sofa-cum-bed which come in various colour options such as yellow, ivory, brown, blue, green, etc.
100% Customisation Facility
Although customisation is not easily available in sofas, it is not a big deal for the designers working at Wooden Space. They allow their customers to choose from the various fabric and colour options in their sofa as per their taste. Moreover, you can also access any other kind of customisation such as in size, framework or design. All you need to do is register your name and contact details through the registration form available at their website. Their designers will contact you in short time and you can then explain your specific needs to them. Moreover, if you have a particular design of sofa in your mind, they can also help you to bring that to life.
Affordable Prices and Other Benefits
At Wooden Space, you can shop for a plenty of options in fabric sofas and all their products are priced reasonably. Although the price of their products is quite cheap as compared to what you get at a retail furniture store, they have not compromised on the quality and assure you the best quality product. Moreover, if you are unable to pay at once, you can also take home your desired sofa at easy EMI instalments. All their payment options are made secure through the upgraded firewall, and you can choose any of the payment gateways like the credit card, debit card and Internet banking to place your order. Every shopping also entails many other benefits like free home delivery and exciting discount offers. So what are you waiting for? Visit Wooden Space to order your favorite sofa set now.
Visit : https://www.woodenspace.co.uk/
Contact
Wooden Space
***@woodenspace.co.uk
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse