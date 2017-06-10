News By Tag
Get Omega De Ville Constellation 50 Year Edition Watches from The Prime Watches
The Prime Watches brings the newly launched Omega De Ville Constellation 50 Year Edition collection to the watch lovers. These watches marked the introduction of De Ville Watches in 1967.
The Prime – Luxury Watch Boutique is a renowned name in the retailing field as it has been in the industry for more than 25 years. Being the authorised partner of Omega watches, the watch shop nearly collected every release of the brand, started from the best-selling to trending timepieces. On the occasion of 50 years of Omega De Ville Constellation, Omega has launched three new pieces to make the time memorial in the history of the brand. The watch boutique also comes up with a surprise by gaining the authority of having the limited edition timepieces for the Omega admirer, especially the De Ville followers.
Omega has designed three new models in a gold case to celebrate the golden anniversary of the De Ville collection. These watches are true recreations of the original watches of 1967. The 39.5mm cases are embossed on the three types of gold cases – white gold, red gold and yellow gold. They strike the right chord to welcome the golden era again. The designs of these watches have every approach that tells the wearers they represent the true story of the De Ville collection. The back of the case has renowned letterings like 'De Ville', '50th Anniversary', and 'Chronos'. The case back of these new models comes in solid rather than in transparent that was used in the earlier models. The design has taken a slight difference to make them perfect accessories for today's watch lovers.
The De Ville watches are designed with enamel dials having a nostalgic classic appeal. The black numerals add a vintage touch to the design having an exception for the 12 hour mark detailed in red colour. Along with this, the railroad minute track also resemblances with the classic design. The complete style is as much soothing as sophisticated. The stellar are the hands of these watches that are made of 18-carat gold to match the material with the cases. The movement of the watches is engineered with the Omega co-axial Caliber 2500 to mark the entry of the Co-Axial movement in the De Ville collection in 1999.
The Prime – Luxury Watch Boutique houses the new launches of Omega watches to satisfy the growing demand of the watch lovers. These new edition timepieces widen the number of watches existed in the house of the watch boutique. The 50 Year Edition of De Ville watches are the true pieces of desire and the watch shop seems happy to surprise the watch lovers with the new collection.
About The Prime – Luxury Watch Boutique:
The Prime Luxury Watch Boutique is the leading name in the retailing field and it has the largest chain of outlets spread across the country. Besides having a wide collection of Omega watches, it also comes up with renowned brands like Rado, Tissot, TAG Heuer, Longines and more. Along with the fashion brand, it is also a one-stop watch destination for fashion watches from Fossil, Citizen, and CK and so on.
For More Info Visit: https://www.theprimewatches.com/
Contact Details:
Prime Retail India Limited
Luxury Watch Helpline (9am to 9pm): +91 9830315007 / +91 9038443344
Email: info@primewatchworld.com
Website: http://www.theprimewatches.com
Prime Retail India Limited
***@primewatchworld.com
