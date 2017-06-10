Hindus commend opening of "Prayer & Meditation Room" at Texas A&M University

End

-- Hindus have welcomed public research institution Texas A&M University (TAMU) in College Station (Texas) for opening a designated Prayer and Meditation Room in its Sterling C. Evans Library; said to be an all-inclusive worship area.Hindu statesman Rajan Zed, in a statement in Nevada today; called this dedication of a quiet calming space for meditation, reflection and prayer for usage by the campus community—a step in the positive direction.Zed, who is President of Universal Society of Hinduism, pointed out that with the presence of room for meditation and prayer, TAMU students would have a spiritually meaningful life in addition to material success after they graduated from here.Rajan Zed thanked TAMU for recognizing the intersection of spirituality and education. Prayer and Meditation Room would be another feather in TAMU's cap in making it a top class and wholesome higher education institution.Zed hoped that at leastand principalwould be made available in this Room to start with; and more Hindu scriptures added in the near future. Zed suggested TAMU to make this Room available to campus community 24-hours and 365 days.Rajan Zed urged all universities and colleges of USA and Canada to provide prayer-meditation rooms if they were serious in the all-round development of their students.This Room, located on the northwest corner of fifth floor and lined up with windows, is reportedly open to all students, faculty, and staff of all faiths and none and includes "books that cover various religious and meditation-related subjects". TAMU already had an All Faiths Chapel, which claims to serve "all denominations and creeds…to encourage the spiritual expression and development""…any and all experiences in the room for prayer or contemplation will lead to better understanding and relationships among all Aggies," David H. Carlson, TAMU Libraries Dean, stated in a release.Opened in 1876, research-intensive flagship and oldest public institution of higher education in Texas, TAMU, on an over 5,200 acres campus with about 400 degrees, is home to about 66425 students. Charles W. Schwartz, John Sharp and Michael K. Young are Regents Chairman, Chancellor and President respectively.