June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
16151413121110

Reason for Practicing Chair Yoga - Yoga India

 
 
RISHIKESH, India - June 16, 2017 - PRLog -- So why a chair? Well, it doesn't necessarily have to be a chair. It attests to the wide applicability of yoga, that it can be practiced with something so common. Thanks to the late BKS Iyengar the use of props became famous around the world. This has allowed people from different walks of life to practice yoga. It has also expanded and diversified the usage of yoga. Yoga therapy, for example has opened up the benefits of yoga for therapeutic uses. It is using yogic practices for a problem. If you know contraindications then you can avoid problems. Yoga can treat 99.9% diseases.

Let's look at reasons of how chair yoga can be helpful:

Appeals to a wider audience

Not all of us are as flexible some of the yogis that has been practicing for years. So, the use of props such as chairs makes yoga accessible to the elderly, disabled and folks that are recovering injuries. After all, one of the main of goals of yoga is to prepare the practitioner to sit in a comfortable seat that enables them to meditate. So, it's not all about the asanas.

Prevents injuries

When learning a new pose, especially balancing poses, a chair can come in handy. The thing about challenging posses is that while they offer immense health benefits, if performed incorrectly, they can also cause some serious damage to the body. So, when teaching young children, the elderly or the differently-abled, a safe prop like a chair can be the first introduction into pose like the wheel pose.

Allow to Take Your Time

A new practitioner can explore their limits and take time learning the nitty-gritty details until they develop the balance and stamina to go into extended practices. Another great thing about a chair is that it provides a mental crutch too. For those who dread working-out can be subconsciously lured into doing some exercises with a chair than weights. For those who are using yoga for therapeutic purposes, the chair provides a good base and mental comfort.

Lastly, a recent study showed that sitting on a chair for extended periods was more harmful for a person than smoking. Being knowledgeable about chair yoga can help those who have sitting jobs. A yoga pose or two can be easily performed at an office. So, the chair stretches the applicability of yoga to the work place! This is huge. Especially since yoga is known to be an effective technique for dealing with stress, anxiety and depression.

For More information Please visit: https://www.indianyogaassociation.com
