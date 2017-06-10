News By Tag
"Wake Up" by Newbie Hip Hop Star Kon$tant is out in Soundcloud
Dominique Abrams, the talented hip hop artist is going viral in SoundCloud site. His latest track "Wake Up" is a true form of dope music enthusiasts will love.
Kon$tant is a very dedicated to the craft and wants to earn fame and reputation in the hip hop music arena. Although he is a multi-talented artist, he has teamed up with other artist like K.Ka$h, Pat Wavy, WhotfiDK, B.Esy to makes his track more alluring.
The hip hop tracks of the flamboyant artist Kon$tant portray his flawlessness and commitment to the craft. His track "No Hook", "Favor" incorporates all the essential hip hop beats powered with witty lyrics and party elements. Another track "Wake Up" is again a track loaded with witty lyrics narrated in a story-telling tone and involves all the dope elements. In these track he collaborates with artists like WhotfiDK, K.Ka$h, Pat Wavy who are extremely talented as well. Global hip hop music fans, listen to this track in Soundcloud and stay tuned for more amazing tracks that are soon going to be dropped in SoundCloud by Kon$tant.
