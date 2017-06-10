"Wake Up" by Newbie Hip Hop Star Kon$tant is out in Soundcloud

Dominique Abrams, the talented hip hop artist is going viral in SoundCloud site. His latest track "Wake Up" is a true form of dope music enthusiasts will love.

Dominique abrams

End

--and rap music is one of the most lively music genres. It has travelled long way from its beginning. The street style performing art that was started in the New York streets is now one of the top-notch genres of all the global youths. Hip hop and rap music is very vibrant in style and form. Artists and presenters are very versatile and multifaceted. Not only they have alluring voice texture or amazing rapping style but are equally credible for live performance SoundCloud site has featured diverse hip hop and rap musicians who has turned from rags to riches by dropping their hip hop tracks in this platform. One new artist who needs extra attention this hot summer isaka Kon$tant Music fans if you are really craving to hear some bizarre hip hop beats, listen t his latest trackin SoundCloud.is a very dedicated to the craft and wants to earn fame and reputation in the hip hop music arena. Although he is a multi-talented artist, he has teamed up with other artist like K.Ka$h, Pat Wavy, WhotfiDK, B.Esy to makes his track more alluring.The hip hop tracks of the flamboyant artist Kon$tant portray his flawlessness and commitment to the craft. His track "No Hook", "Favor" incorporates all the essential hip hop beats powered with witty lyrics and party elements. Another trackis again a track loaded with witty lyrics narrated in a story-telling tone and involves all the dope elements. In these track he collaborates with artists like WhotfiDK, K.Ka$h, Pat Wavy who are extremely talented as well. Global hip hop music fans, listen to this track in Soundcloud and stay tuned for more amazing tracks that are soon going to be dropped in SoundCloud byTo listen this track, please click the following link: