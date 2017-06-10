Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan 'Lost Tapes' Found

Fans and Artists around the world would be thrilled to know that Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's last tape recordings captured just before his death were found in storage in Oakland, California.

1 2 3 4 5 Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan with Mahmood Khan in 1996 Mahmood Khan Mahmood Khan OZ Tour 2017 Mahmood Khan Berlin Mahmood Khan with Barry Gibb in 2013

End

-- The recordings are owned by Australian-Pakistani singer-songwriter Mahmood Khan who worked with Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan in 1996.One of the songs was recorded at music producer Rick Rubin's house in Los Angeles and some of the sessions were taped at Iran's mega star Morteza Barjesteh's studio in Encino, California.The songs were written and developed by Mahmood Khan while working on his solo album during a time when Nusrat was battling kidney disease which eventually took his life in 1998. Mahmood's sound engineering background had allowed him to install a recording studio at the house he had rented for Nusrat's stay in Los Angeles, a trip which was prompted by a special invitation from Peter Gabriel and VH1.These rare recording tapes with an estimated auction value of over 5 million dollars are in perfect condition and contain enough material to produce a new Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan album, a move being considered by Mahmood Khan."My dream project would be to work with Doug Emery, Julio Hernandez, Dan Warner and Lee Levin (members of the Barry Gibb Band) on this production.Maybe Barry Gibb will lend a vocal or two, you never know; if he does it will be the greatest fusion of Pop and World music ever produced," said Mahmood Khan.