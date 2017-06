Congratulations to Our Clients, Bryce Maddock and Jasper Weir of TaskUs, on Winning EY Entrepreneur of the Year

CEO Coaching International Works with the World's Top Growth-Focused Entrepreneurs

-- CEO Coaching International , the leading firm coaching over 100 of the world's top growth-focused Entrepreneurs, is proud to congratulate Bryce Maddock and Jasper Weir for winning the EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2017 Great Los Angeles award. The winners were announced at a black-tie Awards Gala on Thursday, June 15, with over 700 Founders, CEOs and other business leaders in attendance at The Beverly Hilton Hotel.Maddock and Weir are now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur of The Year National program. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 18, 2017."In the last year, our revenue has grown; at the same time, we've watched our EBITDA margins increase. We have double digit EBITDA margins and that is all the result of working with CEO Coaching International,"said Bryce Maddock, CEO TaskUs.Maddock and Weir demonstrated outstanding performance and are significant contributors to the national business landscape. At CEO Coaching International, we are honored to provide innovative, client-centric solutions that enable high growth businesses like TaskUs to excel.CEO Coaching International is an executive coaching company that works with the world's top entrepreneurs, CEOs and companies to dramatically grow their business, develop their people, and elevate their own performance. For more information, please visit: http://www.ceocoachinginternational.com