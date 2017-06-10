Country(s)
Industry News
Congratulations to Our Clients, Bryce Maddock and Jasper Weir of TaskUs, on Winning EY Entrepreneur of the Year
CEO Coaching International Works with the World's Top Growth-Focused Entrepreneurs
Maddock and Weir are now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur of The Year National program. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 18, 2017.
"In the last year, our revenue has grown; at the same time, we've watched our EBITDA margins increase. We have double digit EBITDA margins and that is all the result of working with CEO Coaching International,"
Maddock and Weir demonstrated outstanding performance and are significant contributors to the national business landscape. At CEO Coaching International, we are honored to provide innovative, client-centric solutions that enable high growth businesses like TaskUs to excel.
About CEO Coaching International
CEO Coaching International is an executive coaching company that works with the world's top entrepreneurs, CEOs and companies to dramatically grow their business, develop their people, and elevate their own performance. For more information, please visit: http://www.ceocoachinginternational.com
Contact
Heidi Smith
***@inciteagency.com
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse