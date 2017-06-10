News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
OT4LIFE Occupational Therapy for Children, LLC Now Open for Business in Boca Raton
Skilled occupational therapy services are provided in natural environments to promote children's engagement in everyday life. Treatment is tailored to address each child's unique needs. We nurture compassionate relationships to make lasting positive impact on the lives of children and families.
Does your child have difficulty with: sensory processing, gross or fine motor skills, postural control, coordination, balance, play skills, social interaction, sleep, attention to task, planning/organizing, handwriting, feeding, dressing, and/or other age-appropriate daily activities?
Contact OT4LIFE in Boca Raton today to schedule an appointment.
OT4LIFE can be reached by phone: 561-419-3944 or by email: info@ot4lifeflorida.com.
Visit OT4LIFE's website at: http://www.ot4lifeflorida.com for more information. See OT4LIFE's Facebook page at: http://www.facebook.com/
Contact
OT4LIFE Occupational Therapy for Children, LLC
***@ot4lifeflorida.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse