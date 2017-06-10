 
News By Tag
* Occupational Therapy
* Pediatric Occupational Therapy
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Medical
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Boca Raton
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
16151413121110

OT4LIFE Occupational Therapy for Children, LLC Now Open for Business in Boca Raton

 
BOCA RATON, Fla. - June 16, 2017 - PRLog -- OT4LIFE Occupational Therapy for Children, LLC, doing business as OT4LIFE, is now open in Boca Raton. OT4LIFE is a pediatric occupational therapy practice which incorporates a child-centered, play-based, sensory-enriched approach to occupational therapy services offered in home and community-based settings.

Skilled occupational therapy services are provided in natural environments to promote children's engagement in everyday life. Treatment is tailored to address each child's unique needs. We nurture compassionate relationships to make lasting positive impact on the lives of children and families.

Does your child have difficulty with: sensory processing, gross or fine motor skills, postural control, coordination, balance, play skills, social interaction, sleep, attention to task, planning/organizing, handwriting, feeding, dressing, and/or other age-appropriate daily activities?

Contact OT4LIFE in Boca Raton today to schedule an appointment.

OT4LIFE can be reached by phone: 561-419-3944 or by email: info@ot4lifeflorida.com.

Visit OT4LIFE's website at: http://www.ot4lifeflorida.com for more information. See OT4LIFE's Facebook page at: http://www.facebook.com/OT4LIFEFlorida.

Contact
OT4LIFE Occupational Therapy for Children, LLC
***@ot4lifeflorida.com
End
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share