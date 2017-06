New Upcoming Christian Rapper Emmanuel Jenkins

Contact

Golden Revelation LLC

***@goldenrevelation.media Golden Revelation LLC

End

-- Christian Rapper Emmanuel Jenkins has released his new single "Holy On Em" which has been published by the record label Golden Revelation. Emmanuel says that the inspiration for the song comes from a desire to see Christians stand up and be bold for God. With the Christian community constantly under attack, Emmanuel feels as though speaking out through not only Christian Rap but mass media in general will help bring believers everywhere together.In the song "Holy On Em" Emmanuel talks about a Christians need for a connection with God, and he also speaks out about how bold and unapologetic Christians should be about serving God and standing up for His righteousness. Emmanuel Jenkins says his goal is to not only make an impact in Christianity through Christian Rap, but to make an impact by promoting Jesus Christ through all forms of media. "This is only the beginning" he says, "there is so much negativity in media today and God has placed it in my heart to show the world Him through multimedia media outlets." The new single was released on May 22,2017 and currently available on Golden Revelation website http://www.goldenrevelation.media and on Google Play.Golden Revelation LLCChristian RapLike us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GoldenRevelationLLC/Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/music/artist/Emmanuel_Jenkins?id=Aflt5cg6c3ub7gyzzy4vvvmoaaaBandCamp: https://www.ejgr.bandcamp.comYoutube: www.youtube.com/channel/UCBGBZ91RH5X_Fl_WXxGzoSg