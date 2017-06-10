News By Tag
New Upcoming Christian Rapper Emmanuel Jenkins
In the song "Holy On Em" Emmanuel talks about a Christians need for a connection with God, and he also speaks out about how bold and unapologetic Christians should be about serving God and standing up for His righteousness. Emmanuel Jenkins says his goal is to not only make an impact in Christianity through Christian Rap, but to make an impact by promoting Jesus Christ through all forms of media. "This is only the beginning" he says, "there is so much negativity in media today and God has placed it in my heart to show the world Him through multimedia media outlets." The new single was released on May 22,2017 and currently available on Golden Revelation website http://www.goldenrevelation.media and on Google Play.
Christian Rap
