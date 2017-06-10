News By Tag
Seventh Annual "White Coats-4-Care" Reception To Benefit FAU's Medical School
Presented On Thursday, August 3 By An Event Committee of Medical School and Community Leadership The Reception Welcomes Incoming Class of Students And Raises Scholarship Funds
"For more than a century, the white coat has served as the pre-eminent symbol of physicians, and our White Coats-4-Care event is a wonderful way to memorialize this tradition while welcoming our newest medical students to the Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine and to this community," said Phillip Boiselle, M.D., dean of FAU's Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine. "We sincerely thank Bonnie and Jon Kaye, the planning committee, our advisory board members, our hospital and health care partners, and the entire community for their continued support of our medical school and our mission to educate Florida's future physicians."
Reception admission is invitation-only for those who pledge or donate a minimum per-person gift of $200 to dedicate a white coat for a new medical student or a choice of other contribution opportunities, including:
· $200 White Coat
· $500 Medical Student Scholarship Award In Memory of Founding Dean Michael L. Friedland, M.D.
· $1,000 Named Seat in The June and Ira J. Gelb, M.D., Auditorium
· $2,500 Dean's Fund For Excellence
· $5,000 "Named" Medical Student Scholarship Fund
"This year we are holding this donor reception the night before FAU's College of Medicine's coveted White Coat Ceremony so that our guests will meet second and third year students as well as incoming students who have received scholarships and their parents," noted Kaye Communications Founder & Chief Strategist Bonnie Kaye who along with partner and husband Jon Kaye created and presented the WC4C reception for seven consecutive years raising more than $250,000. Attendees will also experience the latest high tech, high touch demonstrations with FAU medical students and faculty focusing on health and wellness, research and community outreach programs.
"Holding the reception at a new venue for first time on FAU's campus, allows us to increase attendance at the annual sold-out summer tradition as community leaders in business, healthcare, education and government join together to celebrate one of Boca Raton's most treasured health and wellness assets and the students," added Jon Kaye. "We are pleased to have attracted a dedicated blended committee of medical school leadership and community leaders that include Doreen and Robert Alrod, Joan and Milton Bagley, Phyllis and Dr. Michael Dennis, Dr. Malcolm Dorman, Dr. Joanna and Bryan Drowos, Beth Garrod, June and Dr. Ira J. Gelb, Lisa and Eric Glasband, Bonnie Halperin, Beverly and Dr. Lee Learman, Debbie Leising, Elizabeth and Dr. Stuart Markowitz,Robin and N. Laurence Nagle, Lynn and Dr. Joseph Ouslander, Constance Scott, Dr. Sarah Wood and Dr. Mark Rubenstein, Maureen and Thomas Workman, Jr. and Jo Anne Williams.
FAU's Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine officially welcomes its seventh incoming class of 64 students the following afternoon on Friday, August 4, 2017 at the College's coveted White Coat Ceremony. That is when each new medical student will receive a white coat that represents integrity, compassion and trust and symbolizes their shared commitment to serve patients and honor an oath they will collectively develop before the ceremony that will serve as its own code of conduct throughout medical school and as physicians. A 'welcome to the community' note from each WC4C donor will be inserted into a student's
coat pocket.
FAU's Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine is one of 147 accredited medical schools in the U.S. The college was launched in 2010, when the Florida Board of Governors made a landmark decision authorizing FAU to award the M.D. degree. After receiving approval from the Florida legislature and the governor, it became the 134th allopathic medical school in North America and welcomed its inaugural class in 2011. With more than 70 full and part-time faculty and more than 1,300 affiliate faculty, the college matriculates 64 medical students each year and has been nationally recognized for its innovative curriculum. To further FAU's commitment to increase much needed medical residency positions in Palm Beach County and to ensure that the region will continue to have an adequate and well-trained physician workforce, the FAU Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine Consortium for Graduate Medical Education (GME) was formed in fall 2011 with five leading hospitals in Palm Beach County. In June 2014, FAU's College of Medicine launched its first University-sponsored residency in internal medicine. To date, the college has residency programs in internal medicine, general surgery, emergency medicine and psychiatry.
Pairing Kaye Communications -- an award-winning Seriously Strategic℠ full-service integrated public relations and marketing firm based in South Florida that empowers regional and national brands to grow and dominate -- with FAU's medical school continues to be a natural fit. The event was conceived during FAU medical school's inaugural year while KCOM-PR Chief Operating Officer Jon Kaye served as a founding member of the Advisory Board for the Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine and KCOM President Bonnie Kaye served at the same time on the board of the FAU Foundation.
Now in its 21st year, the award-winning Seriously Strategic integrated 'marketing' public relations firm has delivered successful innovative, game-changing communications initiatives that empower regional and national brands to grow and dominate.
For more information about "White Coats-4-Care"
Kaye Communications, Inc.
***@kcompr.com
