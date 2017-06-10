 
Mortgage Checkup – Get a Free Mortgage Checkup with USA Real Estate Pros

Mortgage checkup for homeowners in PA, NJ, DE, MD, and FL. Free Consultation.
 
 
Mortgage Checkup - Save Money
Mortgage Checkup - Save Money
DOVER, Del. - June 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Mortgage checkupget a free mortgage checkup now.  The home loan services division of USA Real Estate Pros is offering a free mortgage checkup now.  "If you own a home in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, and/or Florida you may qualify for a reduction in your mortgage interest rate and not even know it," says founder Mark Singleton Delaware.

Mortgage interest rates go up and down several times each year.  Refinancing must be done at the right time when rates are down in order to save the most money. That is why a mortgage checkup is so important.  This is when a homeowner gets to cut their interest rate and reduce their monthly payment.

The problem is, it's up to the homeowner to make this request and most homeowners never do. Getting a mortgage checkup should as important as getting a routine health checkup. Smart homeowners know this.  They let a professional take a look at their mortgage interest rate and if they qualify for a lower rate, they refinance.

So, how often should a mortgage checkup be done? "Every six months", says Mark Singleton Delaware.  "If you live in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, or Florida and you have not had a mortgage checkup in the last six months, you should call my office right now.  A simple refinance with a reduction in your interest rate can save you thousands of dollars over the life of your loan."

For more information and to get a mortgage checkup, call Mark at (844) 487-2737 during business hours or visit http://www.usarepllc.com/refinance-loan-services 24 hours a day to set up a free mortgage checkup right now.

Source:USA Real Estate Pros
Email:***@usarealestatepros.com Email Verified
Tags:Mortgage, Real Estate, Refinance
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Dover - Delaware - United States
Subject:Deals
