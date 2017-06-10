News By Tag
Mortgage Checkup – Get a Free Mortgage Checkup with USA Real Estate Pros
Mortgage checkup for homeowners in PA, NJ, DE, MD, and FL. Free Consultation.
Mortgage interest rates go up and down several times each year. Refinancing must be done at the right time when rates are down in order to save the most money. That is why a mortgage checkup is so important. This is when a homeowner gets to cut their interest rate and reduce their monthly payment.
The problem is, it's up to the homeowner to make this request and most homeowners never do. Getting a mortgage checkup should as important as getting a routine health checkup. Smart homeowners know this. They let a professional take a look at their mortgage interest rate and if they qualify for a lower rate, they refinance.
So, how often should a mortgage checkup be done? "Every six months", says Mark Singleton Delaware. "If you live in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, or Florida and you have not had a mortgage checkup in the last six months, you should call my office right now. A simple refinance with a reduction in your interest rate can save you thousands of dollars over the life of your loan."
For more information and to get a mortgage checkup, call Mark at (844) 487-2737 during business hours or visit http://www.usarepllc.com/
