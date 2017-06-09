Black Radio Solidarity Day with the Blue and White Family at the Phi Beta Sigma Conclave i

Sheryl Underwood Radio Live from Phi Beta Sigma Conclave

-- Black Radio Solidarity Day (BRSD) is heading to Detroit for the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Conclave being held at the DETROIT MARRIOTT AT THE RENAISSANCE CENTER in July. Sheryl Underwood Radio (SUR) will broadcast live Friday, July 21 and Saturday, July 22. They will get into the Conclave theme, "A Family Reunion," by inviting BRSD colleagues Warren Ballentine and J. Anthony Brown to sit in.Sheryl Underwood, host of Sheryl Underwood Radio and co-host of THE TALK on CBS television says, "The Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Boule in Chicago started the blue and white family on radio with my fraternity brother Warren Ballantine. We will continue this radio "stroll" at the Detroit Conclave of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc. We look forward to broadcasting with our fraternity brother Warren Ballentine and Sheryl Underwood Radio's entire team; and we look forward to being with our brother of Phi Beta Sigma J. Anthony brown."If you are in radio and you are Greek, make it to Detroit – according to Underwood, "We've got a microphone for you."Underwood says, "I look forward to my team interviewing the current president of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity brother Jonathan A. Mason, Sr., all past presidents of Phi Beta Sigma and members of the general board. We want to discuss what 'good' we should be doing in the neighborhood, from the male perspective."Underwood adds, "I want to thank the conference planning team, President Mason and Past President Carter D. Womack for even considering this opportunity for Sheryl Underwood Radio to be part of this major national event.""When you're talking about social action; when you're talking about bigger, better business and when you're talking about helping youth to become men with their Sigma Beta youth auxiliary - you're talking Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Incorporated."While at the Conclave, Underwood and her team will be auditioning young collegiate men for possible opportunities with Sheryl Underwood Radio, and they will introduce the newest member of the Sheryl Underwood Radio family - Lezell Lowe, Vice President of Sales.On the addition of Lowe, Underwood had this to say, "It is a necessary addition to Sheryl Underwood Radio, with the explosive growth in affiliates."She adds, "We want to advance our commerce, while we advance our community. It is an additional bond and family feeling – that of all of the people interviewed, the person most qualified was my brother of Phi Beta Sigma- Lezell Lowe."Lezell J. Lowe brings over 17 years of corporate sales experience with several Fortune 500 Companies. He is a driven sales executive that believes in results. Lowe is a 1997 Graduate of the University of Kentucky, with a Bachelor of Arts, and a 2000 Graduate of Kentucky State University with a Masters of Public Administration. Lowe is a proud member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. and the proud father of Christian, Micah, and Jeremiah. He is active in the community, serving on numerous community boards and outreach committees. In addition, he is the co-host of "Key Conversation Radio," Central Kentucky's only radio show dedicated to issues of people of color.Lowe adds, "Sheryl is one of the most dynamic, trendsetting comics of our time, the opportunity to join her Radio Show Team and help grow her brand is an absolute honor and treasure. I am dedicated to helping grow SUR to a household name. The sky's the limit on where we can grow!"Rob Wilkins, Senior Vice President of Affiliate Relations and Promotions says,"Lezell Lowe is one of the last pieces of the puzzle in making Sheryl Underwood's Pack Rat Productions a complete media company."Vic Frost, Executive Producer of Sheryl Underwood Radio says, "I'm excited to welcome brother Lowe into the SUR family. Our combined strengths will provide an even stronger platform for growth in the field of radio broadcasting. Welcome aboard!"In keeping with the Conclave theme, "A Family Reunion," Underwood says, "It's going to be great at the Detroit Conclave of Phi Beta Sigma; it's like a homecoming, especially with our Detroit affiliate WHPR-FM 88.1. We're inviting all of the over 8 million listeners of Sheryl Underwood Radio on our 109 affiliates to stop on by, especially those in the Detroit area."Sheryl Underwood Radio will broadcast live from the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Conclave in Detroit Michigan, Friday, July 21 and Saturday, July 22.