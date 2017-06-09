News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Stir, Location-based Mingling App, Launches Nationwide
Stir helps users find nearby singles in real time and make connections in real life.
Stir, a new location-based mingling app, aims to shake up the stagnant digital dating scene by helping users find nearby singles in real time and initiate conversations in real life. The app works like a singles detector, showing you who's available at the same public location and who also wants to meet you.
"People are yearning for real chemistry," Stir's founder, Daniel France, said. "They're just not getting that from online dating, because technology can't really determine compatibility. They're spending hours filling out long questionnaires or mindlessly swiping, but they're rarely meeting people — or if they do, they're realizing there isn't a connection offline. We want to help users find love where they already spend their time."
Stir was designed to require as little interaction from users as possible. The app pulls users' public locations and displays profiles of nearby singles who are at the same location. Users can "Nudge" other users to join them, and they can then accept or decline.
There are no matching or messaging features. All communication is done in person to ensure users' safety. Home locations aren't stored, not even in the app's private database, and users can't search for other users. To prevent catfishing, Stir asks users to create their accounts via Facebook and regularly prompts them to upload new photos of themselves. Users can also go incognito anytime or block other users who can't take a hint.
"We've all experienced the frustrations of online dating," France said, "and we want to take people back to the basics of meeting someone and experiencing real chemistry in safe, public places they already visit. Stir provides the possibility for something great. What happens next is up to you."
To download Stir, visit Google Play, the App Store, or http://stirapp.io. For more information about Stir, contact Daniel France at contact@stirdating.io.
Stir
Stir is a location-based mingling app for people who are tired of the digital dating runaround. Imagined and developed in Oklahoma City, Stir helps users initiate real-world conversations and connections with nearby singles, without endless matching or messaging. What happens next is up to you. Date Different.
Contact
Daniel France at contact@stirdating.io.
***@stirapp.io
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse