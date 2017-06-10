News By Tag
Pandamoon Publishing Author Dana Faletti Receives Two Prestigious Awards for BEAUTIFUL SECRET
"BEAUTIFUL SECRET takes us on a personal tour of the scorched hills of Southern Italy, drawing upon Dana Faletti's extensive traveling and visits with relatives in the country of her father's birth. Faletti's love affair with all things Italian, including her loud, crazy, and wonderful Italian family that inspired her book, shines through," stated Zara Kramer, Publisher of Pandamoon Publishing.
"Pandamoon always believed that BEAUTIFUL SECRET was an exceptional debut entry into the adult women's fiction market. The story weaves through two different voices and timelines where we follow Tatiana as she recreates the life of her grandmother, Maria. The two timelines allow the reader to experience womanhood in contemporary Italy, as well as what were societal norms for women in the 1940s. The result is a tale of family secrets, forbidden love, and unexpected blessings, which appeals to fans of Frances Mayes' Under the Tuscan Sun and Jess Walter's Beautiful Ruins," Kramer added.
Pandamoon Publishing focuses on publishing quality and unique fiction works and distributes them through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Kobo, and Ingram, as well as other book distributors and bookstores worldwide, including Powell's and Books-A-Million. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Pandamoon Publishing is dedicated to growing good ideas into great reads…one book at a time. Review copies of our books are available to journalists and qualified reviewers through our media contact. Learn more at http://www.pandamoonpub.com.
Matthew Kramer, Director of Marketing and Sales
Pandamoon Publishing
***@pandamoonpublishing.com
