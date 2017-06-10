News By Tag
Conroe Economic Development Council joins governor's office to support BioTexas
Conroe EDC joins the Office of the Governor, Texas Economic Development Corp. and Texas Healthcare and Bioscience Institute to show off Conroe and Deison Technology Park as an innovative space for employees to create and apply emerging technologies.
As an attendee supporting the statewide BioTexas initiative, Conroe EDC will promote Deison Technology Park, an emerging 248-acre technology park setting with all the amenities needed for today's successful technology businesses. Additionally, Conroe will cite Conroe Park North, a 1,045-acre industrial park as an established setting for manufacturing and technology companies to grow their business.
"We are pleased to join The Office of the Governor, The Texas Economic Development Corporation (TxEDC) and Texas Healthcare and Bioscience Institute (THBI) to show off Conroe and Texas as great locations to develop innovative work spaces where employees can create and apply emerging technologies,"
THBI will host the statewide BioTexas initiative in collaboration with The Office of the Governor and TxEDC, as well as more than 20 communities from across Texas participating with Conroe EDC.
As a burgeoning leader in the biotechnology space, Texas' attendance at BIO International Convention, the largest global event for the biotechnology industry with over 16,000 biotechnology and pharma leaders in attendance, represents the state's commitment to continue nourishing research and innovation industries. The rapid growth of the biotechnology industry within Texas has brought new discoveries in pharmaceutical development, treatment innovation, and medical research. In 2015, the biotechnology space in Texas received $1 billion in federal funding, which is expected to increase.
THBI is the only statewide public policy voice of the healthcare and bioscience industry. The organization works with industry leaders, public policy officials, and Texas communities to keep economic development opportunities competitive in the state. TxEDC promotes Texas as a premier business location and serves as the main resource for creating global awareness of the state's business advantages. The Office of the Governor's business development division serves as the official gateway for companies considering a relocation or expansion into the State of Texas. In addition to bringing jobs and investment to the state, the office also seeks to expand export opportunities for the Texas business community.
The BIO International Convention consists of one week of intensive networking to discover new opportunities and promising partnerships, offering Texas companies the chance to expand into the global market. Representatives in attendance benefit by gaining visibility in front of influential decision makers and engaging with valuable partners. The event also features hundreds of sessions covering biotechnology trends, policy issues, innovations and specialized product focus zones.
The organizers of the Texas delegation – The Office of the Governor, THBI, and TxEDC – will attend alongside Texas Secretary of State Rolando B. Pablos, The Cancer Prevention & Research Institute of Texas' Chief Product Development Research Officer, Michael Lang, and economic development officials from communities across Texas.
