Industry News





Canada's top insurance brokers revealed in annual report

34 Insurance professionals have been recognized as the best brokers in the nation
 
TORONTO - June 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Insurance Business Canada has released its fifth annualElite Brokers report, celebrating the top insurance professionals the Canadian marketplace has to offer.

Nominations came in for brokers from coast to coast, which were culled down to a list of 34 of the industry's top-performing professionals. This year's top brokers come from all walks of life in various regions of the country, and generated $750,000 or more in net commission in 2016—no mean feat in a competitive marketplace.

"Achieving a position on IBC's Elite Brokers is a strong reflection of each broker's standing as one of the country's top insurance professionals," said Heather Turner, IBC journalist.  "When asked the secret to their success, one sentiment echoed among the Elite Brokers and it is that without a strong support system and network of colleagues, they would not have reached the success they have today."

To learn more about this year's top brokers, see issue 5.03 of Insurance Business Canada, out now or view the list online at http://www.insurancebusinessmag.com/ca/rankings/elite-bro...

Insurance Business is Canada's leading independent business magazine and website for insurance brokers and advice professionals. A key business resource, Insurance Business provides daily breaking news, cutting-edge opinion and in-depth analysis affecting the industry. Insurance Business is part of a global suite of insurance publications from independent media company Key Media International (www.keymedia.com).

Tags:Business, Insurance, Finance
Industry:Insurance
Location:Toronto - Ontario - Canada
Subject:Awards
