Trust Attorney Matthew Talbot Awarded SUPER LAWYER Rising Star for 2017 As a top probate attorney who specializes in elder law and trust and estate litigation, Mr.Talbot's commitment to service has earned him multiple honors, including Avvo's Top Rating of "Superb" in Elder Law and "Superlawyers" Rising Star multiple years in a row. Matthew, Elizabeth, and Mani Ann Talbot WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - June 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Attorney Matthew B. Talbot has been named to the prestigious 2017 Northern California Rising Stars list. This is an exclusive list which recognizes only the top 2.5 percent of lawyers in the state.



Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement.



San Francisco East Bay attorney Matthew Talbot is a top rated Elder Law attorney with a specialized practice in Trust and Estate litigation, Conservatorships, Elder Abuse and Estate Planning. He is increasingly known and respected as a top litigator and has continued to work successfully on complex trust, probate and conservatorship cases.



This past year year has brought many exciting opportunities for the firm, including our most recent addition to the firm, Attorney Emily Nashban. Ms. Nashban has over a decade of experience as an attorney in Northern California, and we are excited to welcome her to our team!



The Law Offices of Matthew B. Talbot is committed to providing comprehensive and cost effective legal representation to clients. Mr. Talbot has gained a solid reputation within the legal community as a top trust and estate lawyer who is responsive, honest, and dedicated to the highest quality representation of his clients.



Mr. Talbot is also deeply involved in his community and has taught classes for other attorneys, is a guest speaker for professional legal associations, and continues to serve as a mentor for other attorneys in the probate and elder law fields.



Matthew is an active members of the Contra Costa Bar Association, on the Executive Board for the American Inns Of Court, an active member of the Executive Board for Contra Costa Senior Legal Services, and a member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys.



The Law Offices of Matthew B. Talbot is committed to zealous representation of their clients, and is grateful to our friends, family, and clients, whose support has allowed us to continue to grow and thrive in our community. The firm is located at 2033 N. Main St., Ste. 750, Walnut Creek, CA 94596. For more information on The Law Offices of Matthew B. Talbot and our practice, visit



