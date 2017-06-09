News By Tag
The Road 4 Life Organization Hikes To Make A Difference
The Road 4 Life Raises Money For Those With Cystic Fibrosis and Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Through A 500 Mile European Pilgrimage
There are 30,000 people in the United States alone that live with cystic fibrosis, a genetic disease of the lungs and digestive system, with many of these individuals being children who fight against CF day in and day out.
Duchenne muscular dystrophy largely affects young males, with 1 in every 3,5000 to 5,000 children being diagnosed with the genetic disease. DMD weakens the muscles of the individual and causes significant muscle loss over time.
The Road 4 Life's mission is to fight for those suffering with these conditions with the goal to raise awareness around the world. One major way the organization is showing its support is through the Camino Pilgrims, who are 4 volunteers who are uniting to undergo an amazing task.
The four Pilgrims are walking the Way of St. James, which is a 500 mile trek that starts on the French side of the Pyrenees, goes through northern Spain and ends in Santiago de Compostela. The entire journey will take over 30 days to complete, and every day on the road will be dedicated a child to suffers with CF and DMD.
These dedications are children that The Road 4 Life call their Roadies, who are kids who have been submitted to the organization by loved ones as a way to put faces to the disease and help people remember how important it is to keep the fight against CF and DMD alive.
During the pilgrimage, The Road 4 Life website will feature one Roadie a day for the first 31 days, and will contribute the last 2 days of the hike as a time to remember all of those who have passed aware from the disease.
Through the generous donations and sponsorships that the Road 4 Life is raising through the Way of St. James walk, the organization will be able to offer financial assistance to all of their Roadies to help them with their personal fights against CF and DMD.
One of the Road 4 Life sponsors is 911 Restoration. All of their branches joined together to raise over $15,000 in an effort to show how dedicated they are to raising awareness and helping those who are suffering from these two diseases.
911 Restoration are proud to be The Fresh Start Company, and they hope that they can play a part in helping families achieve a fresh start in the face of CF and DMD.
If you are interested in donating to The Road 4 Life, please visit their website athttp://theroad4life.com/
911 Restoration is a residential and commercial restoration company founded in 2003 that provides a fresh start to homeowners and businesses that face disasters. We specialize in offering water damage restoration, mold removal, fire damage restoration, sewage backup cleanup and comprehensive disaster restoration services. This innovative company is always up-to-date on implementing the most advanced technologies and techniques to both residential and commercial spaces. With more than 75 locations spread throughout the United States and Canada, 911 Restoration is always expanding and has plans to continue to steadily grow in order to offer assistance to as many homeowners and businesses as possible.
