Texas Entrepreneurs Launch Personal Property Inventory Service Company
Interest in entrepreneurship and a desire to provide a valuable service are the foundation of this new start-up, Lonestar Inventory, LLC.
They understand the importance of knowing what you own so you can recover equitably after a loss. Proper recovery can aid in reaching your goals, visions, and plans set for your family or business. Realizing that most don't have the time to tackle this often daunting task, Hassan and Nash chose to provide this essential service for homeowners, renters, and business owners.
Hassan Saiyid's financial background with banks and NASDAQ provide knowledge of the need for asset inventories. His entrepreneurial desire and love of the martial arts lead him to open his own Karate School of Bushi Ban in 2002 and developed it into one of the most successful in Connecticut. Now employed at the Bushi Ban World Headquarters in Houston, Texas, his expertise will be utilized to help grow Bushi Ban worldwide and also his inventory business.
Nash Khan's interest in the business world started when he was a student at Texas Southern University. After graduating with a degree in Business Management, he utilized his education in a variety of industries, each bringing additional experience in business and customer service. In 2008, Khan joined Bushi Ban International as Director/Owner and Manager of two school/day cares.
Hassan and Nash have been friends as well as business associates for years, and respect the other's business knowledge and skills and using them as an opportunity to build a successful inventory business. Their responsibilities with Bushi Ban required that they start a business that provides a flexible schedule, and the home and business inventory service does just that, while enabling them to provide a service beneficial to all.
WIth all of this corporate experience, one might wonder why they chose to purchase the Nationwide Inventory Professionals (http://nationwideinventoryprofessionals.com) Business Package and License Agreement instead of just starting their business independently. Hassan explained, "I am an entrepreneur at heart and am always looking to better myself in different fields. I didn't start on my own, as I know Cindy and Mike Hartman personally and have seen their product and their professionalism. It was obvious that I did not want to reinvent the wheel."
In addition to home and business contents inventories for disaster preparedness and recovery, Lonestar Inventory also offers this documentation service for collectibles, estate inventories, separation of assets and tracking business assets, among others in the Houston metropolitan area. Committed to providing exceptional customer service, both men are are focused on achieving industry certifications.
Located in Houston, Texas, Lonestar Inventory is insured and holds a Business Services Bond. For more information, visit http://LonestarInventory.com.
About Nationwide Inventory Professionals
Nationwide Inventory Professionals offers a business package and license agreement that provides mentoring, continued support, and guidance for those seeking to own an asset inventory company. Key components are marketing materials, a website, electronic newsletters, certification, and a tried-and-proven process to compile an efficient personal property inventory service. To learn of the many other features available, or to request more information, visit http://www.NationwideInventoryProfessionals.com.
Nationwide Inventory Professionals
Cindy Hartman
***@nationwideinventoryprofessionals.com
