News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Three Honored At IMUA 87th Annual Meeting
Michael Miller, Executive Vice President & CUO — Marine | Markel Global Insurance and a former Chairman of the IMUA Board of Directors Receives IMUA's Lifetime Achievement Award
The Awards presentation took place at the IMUA's closing ceremonies during its 87th Annual Meeting held in Braselton, GA.
Mike Miller has been a key figure in IMUA's leadership for many years. He was Chairman of the IMUA Board of Directors from 2004 to 2006 and actively involved on the Board until 2016. During his tenure as chairman, IMUA made significant strides in improving the quality and scope of the association's education and professional development curriculum.
Commenting on his award, IMUA President & CEO, Kevin O'Brien, said, "Mike is a true industry leader and has always led by example. He has always been a pro-active member, encouraging his staff to get involved in IMUA committee service and to take advantage of the many educational opportunities available.
"Over the years, Mike has been quite passionate about enhancing the value and relevance of IMUA to its member companies. As a Board member, he never shied away from tackling difficult topics. Mike developed a reputation for asking thought-provoking questions and was always actively involved in the governing process, sharing his insights and experience. He has made a tremendous contribution to the success of IMUA and I congratulate him on this well-deserved recognition."
As the winner of the Excellence in Education Award, Dustin Jones Dustin Jones was recognized as an influential force in advancing IMUA's education curriculum. An active presenter/instructor for IMUA, his involvement began by jumping in to present a webinar at the last minute due to a colleague's conflict. "He has not stopped since," says O'Brien.
A presenter at the association's Annual Meeting Intro Track, he has also conducted classes on Cranes, Builders Risk and Contractors Equipment. Dustin was a key developer of a new comprehensive course on Contractors Equipment. In addition, he spearheaded the movement to create the new IMUA Chesapeake Regional Advisory Committee based in Richmond, VA.
Tyler Van Spanje, Outstanding Committee Person Award winner, is Chair of the IMUA Pacific Coast Advisory Committee (PAC). He was recognized as the driving force in rejuvenating the PAC in 2015 after a few years of dormancy. His committee now hosts several IMUA events. Tyler recruited and engaged committee members and created a Los Angeles chapter which is quite active.
Tyler serves on the IMUA Marketing & Communication Committee. He was instrumental in adding an inland marine education session to the biennial seminar presented by the Board of Marine Underwriters of San Francisco. "Tyler has pro-actively supported and been a champion of IMUA," notes O'Brien.
IMUA is the national association for the commercial inland marine insurance industry. IMUA serves as the voice of its member companies representing over 90 percent of all commercial inland marine insurers. The association provides its members with comprehensive training and educational programs, including research papers and bulletins, industry analysis and seminars. IMUA was founded in 1930. For more information visit http://www.imua.org.
Media Contact
Allan Fliss
allan@nallacom.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse