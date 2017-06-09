News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Uncommon Friends Foundation announces new slate of officers
Helena Dabrowski, Director of Finance, Sunshine Ace Hardware has been named President
Other members of the board of directors are: Gaile Anthony, Council Member, City of Fort Myers; Alexandra Bremner, Educator, Allen Park Elementary School; Gray Davis, Agency Executive, Senior Vice President, BB&T Oswald Trippe and Company; Tom Hoolihan, Jr., Tommy Hoolihan's Resort Lifestyle Center; Carlos Kelly, Stockholder, Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A.; Pam LaRiviere, Lee County School Board; Chris Patricca, Board of Education, School District of Lee County; Joanne Robertson, Director of Administration and Community Relations, Lee County Tax Collector; and Dr. Karen Serrell, Professional Development and Leadership Specialist, School District of Lee County.
Uncommon Friends Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization established in 1993. The Foundation is dedicated to lifelong character building among today's youth and business leaders. The Foundation also manages the historic Burroughs Home and Gardens and James Newton Archives. For more information, please visit https://uncommonfriends.org/
Contact
Uncommon Friends Foundation
***@uncommonfriends.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse