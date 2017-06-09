 
Uncommon Friends Foundation announces new slate of officers

Helena Dabrowski, Director of Finance, Sunshine Ace Hardware has been named President
 
 
Helena Dabrowski
FORT MYERS, Fla. - June 15, 2017 - PRLog -- The Uncommon Friends Foundation announces a new slate of officers for the coming year. Helena Dabrowski, Director of Finance, Sunshine Ace Hardware has been named President; Vice President is Marilyn Stout, Council Member for Cape Coral City Council; Treasurer is Caryn Smith, CEO of Driven By Design, LLC and Driven to Eat LLC, d/b/a Moody River Grille; and Secretary is Kerri A. Goldsmith, CFP, CRPS, Financial Planner, HBKS Wealth Advisors. John Albion, Director, Commercial Property of SW Florida, Cushman & Wakefield is now Immediate Past President.

Other members of the board of directors are: Gaile Anthony, Council Member, City of Fort Myers; Alexandra Bremner, Educator,  Allen Park Elementary School; Gray Davis, Agency Executive, Senior Vice President, BB&T Oswald Trippe and Company; Tom Hoolihan, Jr., Tommy Hoolihan's Resort Lifestyle Center; Carlos Kelly, Stockholder, Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A.; Pam LaRiviere, Lee County School Board; Chris Patricca, Board of Education, School District of Lee County; Joanne Robertson, Director of Administration and Community Relations, Lee County Tax Collector; and Dr. Karen Serrell, Professional Development and Leadership Specialist, School District of Lee County.

Uncommon Friends Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization established in 1993. The Foundation is dedicated to lifelong character building among today's youth and business leaders. The Foundation also manages the historic Burroughs Home and Gardens and James Newton Archives. For more information, please visit https://uncommonfriends.org/ or call 239-337-9503.

Uncommon Friends Foundation
