June 2017





Hilton Garden Inn Pittsburgh Airport Now Open

Hilton Garden Inn Pittsburgh Airport is owned by Synergy Hospitality and managed by Prospera Hospitality and is now open to the public.
 
 
HGI Moon Pittsburgh Airport
HGI Moon Pittsburgh Airport
 
Tags:

PITTSBURGH - June 15, 2017 - PRLog -- The new Hilton Garden Inn Pittsburgh Airport opened today, Thursday, June 15, 2017. Located adjacent to Pittsburgh International Airport, the new hotel has 139 guest rooms, including 9 suites. With its convenience to the airport and 2,600 square feet of private meeting space, the hotel is expected to attract a steady flow of business travelers. Hilton Garden Inn Pittsburgh Airport also offers complimentary airport shuttle service, free WiFi, 24-hour business center, large indoor heated pool and whirlpool, fully equipped fitness center, room service, 24-hour convenience mart and a spacious outdoor patio complete with a festive fire pit.

Garden Grille is the hotel's contemporary restaurant serving American favorites with fresh, local ingredients. The bar, Pavilion Lounge, features premium wines, top-shelf spirits and local beers on tap. North Country Brewing Company created the signature beer, Co-Pilot Kolsch which is now being sold exclusively at Hilton Garden Inn Pittsburgh Airport.

"We are located in a thriving business district across the street from the airport, with esteemed educational institutions, professional parks and shopping close-by, making us a great choice for any traveler," said General Manager, Kelly Serventi. "Our product is focused on convenience and comfort; the location paired with our ultra-relaxing, yet functional guest rooms and top-notch restaurant are unsurpassed in this area and we're eager for guests to experience everything Hilton Garden Inn Pittsburgh Airport has to offer."

Hilton Garden Inn Pittsburgh Airport is owned by Synergy Hospitality. The hotel is managed by Prospera Hospitality, of Pittsburgh. Hilton Garden Inn Pittsburgh Airport is on University Boulevard and is easily accessed from Interstate 376 Business. The hotel is minutes away from Robert Morris University and across the road from Airside Office Park. For more information visit www.hiltongardeninn3.hilton.com.

About Synergy Hospitality

For the past two decades Synergy Hospitality LLC has worked nation-wide on economic, real estate and hotel development projects. Synergy Hospitality LLC focuses on the balance between effective analysis and development to arrive at the positive synergy between the public and private sectors. Synergy Hospitality LLC has most recently brought the Hilton Garden Inn – Pittsburgh Airport and the architecture award winning, Hilton Garden Inn Uniontown to market.

About Prospera Hospitality

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA., Prospera Hospitality was founded in 2002 as a third-party hotel management company. Prospera's executives have been involved in more than $2 billion worth of real estate acquisitions. The company's services include targeting geographic markets, developing the appropriate brand relationship and market position strategies, and performing financial analysis and legal processes. Prospera executives have utilized their experiences to benefit all types of independent and branded properties, including: resorts; commercial; convention; mid-market and full- and limited-service hotels. For more information visit www.prosperahospitality.com.

