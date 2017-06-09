 
Friendswood, Texas Asset Inventory Professionals Achieve Certification

The National Inventory Certification Association congratulates owners of Lonestar Inventory, LLC for achieving the designation of Certified Inventory Specialist.
 
 
FRIENDSWOOD, Texas - June 15, 2017 - PRLog -- The National Inventory Certification Association™ (NICA) is pleased to announce that business partners Hassan Saiyid and Nash Khan, owners of Lonestar Inventory, LLC have recently earned the designation of Certified Inventory Specialist (CIS). Achieving this designation confirms their knowledge to provide professional residential and small business contents inventory services.

To earn this certification, they were required to pass a required selection of courses developed by NICA, with a grade of 85% or better, plus have an accumulation of a set number of Continuing Education Units through these courses and college education, combined. They also agreed to conduct business according to the asset industry Code of Ethics. The final step in achieving this certification was to pass the final exam.

There is an increasing awareness of the necessity and benefits of having a prepared photographic and written record of one's personal property. This knowledge and the ever-increasing busy lifestyles of homeowners and business owners alike create a growing demand for a professional inventory service.

Achieving certification is not required for the contents inventory professional. Choosing to invest in  continuing education shows Hassan's and Nash's desire to learn the industry and let their clients know that they have gone the extra mile to ensure that Lonestar Inventory will be known as a quality company. Hassan states, "I have a finance and banking background. This knowledge encouraged me to begin an inventory service so I could help business owners, homeowners, and renters have this important information. When Nash and I developed our business partnership, we agreed achieving our certification would be one of the first steps in our start-up."

Mike Hartman, Executive Director of NICA, said, "Nash has a background in entrepreneurship; combine that with Hassan's finance knowledge, and you have a solid foundation of serious business men who see the value and need for documenting one's assets. We are pleased to have a member provide these inventory services in the Houston area."

Lonestar Inventory is based in Friendswood, Texas, offering residential and business asset inventory services for many needs, such as disaster preparedness, collectibles, estates, separation of asset, business buy/sell agreements, and asset tracking. For more information, visit http://lonestarinventory.com.

About National Inventory Certification Association

The National Inventory Certification Association™ (NICA) is nationally recognized as the official certification authority for the personal property/asset inventory industry. The certification and continuing education opportunities ensure that members have access to quality industry knowledge to help them achieve the success they seek for their home and business contents inventory companies. For more information visit www.NationalInventoryCertificationAssociation.com or call 717-827-6422.

Contact
National Inventory Certification Association
Cindy Hartman
***@nationalinventorycertificationassociation.com
Source:Lonestar Inventory
Email:***@nationalinventorycertificationassociation.com
Tags:Certification, Houston Texas, Home Inventory
Industry:Education
Location:Friendswood - Texas - United States
