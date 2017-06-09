News By Tag
ClickDishes Enables Grab and Go Mobile Ordering For Farmers' Market Food Vendors
When: Saturday, June 17th (9 am – 3 pm)
Where: Calgary Farmers' Market, 510 77th Avenue SE, Calgary, Alberta
Who: Big T's Smokehouse, Eats of Asia, Frank & Mabel's Gourmet Hotdogs and Treats, Knead Pizza, Margarita's Dishes, Silver Sage Grill
ClickDishes was built by the same team behind Nomme, the takeout and delivery app used by more than 400 restaurants across Alberta.
ClickDishes is now available on the iOS App Store and the Google Play Store. For more information, visit www.ClickDishes.com.
- ends -
About ClickDishes Inc.:
A modern way to eat, A new lifestyle to explore, ClickDishes is a mobile app and platform that partners with local restaurants to enable their consumers to order via a mobile app, streamlining to-go ordering, dine in eating, and payment services.
https://www.clickdishes.com/
Contact
Meghan Somers
***@theagencyinc.ca
End
