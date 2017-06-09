 
News By Tag
* Calgary Event
* Food Tech
* Mobile Ordering
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Food
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Calgary
  Alberta
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1514131211109


ClickDishes Enables Grab and Go Mobile Ordering For Farmers' Market Food Vendors

 
 
ClickDishes Foodies Scavenger Adventure!
ClickDishes Foodies Scavenger Adventure!
CALGARY, Alberta - June 15, 2017 - PRLog -- ClickDishes, the food tech mobile app company that enables users to mobile order from any restaurant, has now partnered with select food vendors at the Calgary Farmers' Market to offer the service to market visitors. Join the ClickDishes team this Saturday for a Foodies Scavenger Adventure! Place food orders on the ClickDishes app for any items from participating vendors at the Calgary Farmers' Market and receive a secret treat to eat!

When: Saturday, June 17th (9 am – 3 pm)
Where: Calgary Farmers' Market, 510 77th Avenue SE, Calgary, Alberta
Who: Big T's Smokehouse, Eats of Asia, Frank & Mabel's Gourmet Hotdogs and Treats, Knead Pizza, Margarita's Dishes, Silver Sage Grill

ClickDishes was built by the same team behind Nomme, the takeout and delivery app used by more than 400 restaurants across Alberta.

ClickDishes is now available on the iOS App Store and the Google Play Store. For more information, visit www.ClickDishes.com.

- ends -

About ClickDishes Inc.:
A modern way to eat, A new lifestyle to explore, ClickDishes is a mobile app and platform that partners with local restaurants to enable their consumers to order via a mobile app, streamlining to-go ordering, dine in eating, and payment services.

https://www.clickdishes.com/  |  Twitter @ClickDishes  |  facebook.com/ClickDishes  |  Instagram @clickdishes

Contact
Meghan Somers
***@theagencyinc.ca
End
Source:ClickDishes Inc.
Email:***@theagencyinc.ca Email Verified
Tags:Calgary Event, Food Tech, Mobile Ordering
Industry:Food
Location:Calgary - Alberta - Canada
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The Agency Inc. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share