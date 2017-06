ClickDishes Enables Grab and Go Mobile Ordering For Farmers' Market Food Vendors

ClickDishes Foodies Scavenger Adventure!

Contact

Meghan Somers

***@theagencyinc.ca Meghan Somers

End

-- ClickDishes, the food tech mobile app company that enables users to mobile order from any restaurant, has now partnered with select food vendors at the Calgary Farmers' Market to offer the service to market visitors. Join the ClickDishes team this Saturday for a Foodies Scavenger Adventure! Place food orders on the ClickDishes app for any items from participating vendors at the Calgary Farmers' Market and receive a secret treat to eat!Saturday, June 17(9 am – 3 pm)Calgary Farmers' Market, 510 77th Avenue SE, Calgary, AlbertaBig T's Smokehouse, Eats of Asia, Frank & Mabel's Gourmet Hotdogs and Treats, Knead Pizza, Margarita's Dishes, Silver Sage GrillClickDishes was built by the same team behind Nomme, the takeout and delivery app used by more than 400 restaurants across Alberta.ClickDishes is now available on the iOS App Store and the Google Play Store. For more information, visit www.ClickDishes.com.A modern way to eat, A new lifestyle to explore, ClickDishes is a mobile app and platform that partners with local restaurants to enable their consumers to order via a mobile app, streamlining to-go ordering, dine in eating, and payment services. https://www.clickdishes.com/ | Twitter @ClickDishes | facebook.com/ClickDishes | Instagram @clickdishes