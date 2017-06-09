 
Tuvizo's Original Yellow Reflective Vest is Currently Amazon's Choice

SARASOTA, Fla. - June 15, 2017 - PRLog -- After a few years in the business, Amazon has awarded Tuvizo's original product, a reflective vest that can be easily used on top of any type of garment, with their "Amazon's Choice" badge. It is still their best-selling item and available in two shades - pink and yellow and three sizes, one for kids, then L-XL and S-M-L.

"Amazon only recommends these tags to products which their algorithm has determined to be of high customer rating, well-priced and also available for immediate shipping, mostly via Amazon Prime. We have been offering this product for three years now. So we are glad our efforts are being rewarded by Amazon itself, the ecommerce giant," says Abi Tunstall, Tuvizo founder.

Their reflective vest has a high score of 4.7 stars out of the total perfect 5 and has maintained this record today. It has a 98% positive in the last 12 months for a total of 166 ratings it received and a 99% positive overall lifetime rating. All stats are determined by Amazon. They will be ready to ship new products this summer and exclusive arrival will be announced first on their VIP mailing list at vip@tuvizo.com.

All items mentioned above are exclusively available on Amazon.

About Tuvizo

Tuvizo is a newly emerging family run company specialising in high visibility clothing primarily designed for use in outdoor fitness and leisure pursuits. The company believes safety combined with user friendly design and functionality is paramount. Tuvizo's newest product is a reflective vest (https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss?url=me%3DA2RATM27...) and waterproof dry bags. It's reflective vests provide high visibility day & night for running, cycling, walking or any other outdoor activity. While the new bags are made from durable PVC material so it won't break regardless of season.

Contact
Jo Parkes
+27218139079
***@tuvizo.com
