Zion Canyon Tours Start In Las Vegas

Touring Zion Canyon National Park is best started from Las Vegas. This is due to the close proximity of the park to the city, as well as the benefits that Las Vegas will offer.
 
 
LAS VEGAS - June 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Every year thousands of tourists visit Zion Canyon National Park.  A few years ago the park was struggling to attract tourists, along with nearly every other national park, but a highly successful advertising campaign raised awareness about the beauty of these spaces and created far more interest.  Zion saw tourism jumps that were significantly higher than other parks, and while there are those who would argue that this is because of Zion's incredible beauty, a more realistic reason is probably because of its proximity to Las Vegas.

Touring a national park or protected area is going to involve some driving, as national parks are insulated by a barrier that cannot be breached with development.  They are also generally within remote areas of the country, and far away from major cities.  This creates a tourism issue, either you are going to have to live within the drivable area and commute from your home to the park for several hours or you are going to need to fly from your home to a city that is within driving distance.  Generally, a national park is around 4 hours drive from the nearest major city that will have commercial flights going to it.  This is going to begin shaping your trip, as the amount of days that you have at your disposal s going to influence which park you can visit and from which city.  There is a very good chance that this is the reason that Zion has become so popular.

Zion Canyon National Park is a 2.5 hour drive from Las Vegas, so a tourist on vacation within the city can comfortably take one day out of their trip and drive to Zion and back.  This would give a person ample time to hike and explore the area, and although they might be tired on the return trip they will probably not be overwhelmed like they would if they had to drive 5 or 6 hours each way.  The longer trips will be far more comfortable if camping overnight is arranged, but not everyone wants to spend 2 days of their vacation.  Because Zion is so close to what is already a popular tourist city may be the explanation of why the area has become so popular.

Touring Zion Canyon National Park from Las Vegas is best when it is arranged through a touring company that can provide not only transportation but also guidance as far as the specific things to do when you get there.  Bindlestiff Tours is the premier Zion touring company in this respect.  They can be reached at https://www.bindlestifftours.com/package/national-parks-t...

