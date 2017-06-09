News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Whole Foods Market to Donate 5% of June 22 Net Sales to SEEAG Agricultural Educational Program
On Thursday, June 22, 2017 three Whole Food Market stores will donate 5 percent of their day's net sales to Students for Eco-Education and Agriculture (SEEAG) to support the organization's agricultural education efforts.
SEEAG helps young students understand the origins of their food by providing classroom agricultural education and free field trips to farms including SEEAG's Farm Lab at Petty Ranch in Saticoy. Since its founding in 2008, over 15,000 elementary school students in Ventura, Santa Barbara and Los Angeles counties have increased their understanding of the food journey by participating in SEEAG programs.
"SEEAG is grateful to Whole Foods Market for its very generous offer to its proceeds on June 22 to agricultural education," says Mary Maranville, founder and CEO of SEEAG. "Because of their contribution, we'll be able to reach even more students."
SEEAG also hosts an annual Ventura County Farm Day (http://venturacountyfarmday.com/)
"We're thrilled to support SEEAG's mission to educate children about the farm sources of their food while connecting them to their local farms," said Jerry Hanson, store team leader, Whole Foods Market Oxnard. "All customers have to do is shop on June 22 to help benefit this great local program."
Chris Sayer, manager of Petty Ranch, will be at the Whole Foods Market Oxnard location to answer questions from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. about Ventura County farming history, farming today and SEEAG.
Whole Foods Market's participating stores: Oxnard (650 Town Center Dr.), Santa Barbara (3761 State St.) and San Luis Obispo (1531 Froom Ranch Way).
For more information, visit www.seeag.org.
Contact
Diane Rumbaugh
***@rumbaughpr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse