Kids Suffering From Trauma Benefit From New, Expanded Program

Rare program to help kids overcome trauma expands- greenwich house children's safety project has new location; new programs

-- The Children's Safety Project at Greenwich House is moving from Greenwich Village –its home of 30 years- to the Lower East Side to a. The program is moving from 27 Barrow Street to 210 Canal Street., heal from trauma. The Children's Safety Project helps teach children the life-skills required to prevent victimization of domestic violence in the future.Founded in 1987, the program was catalyzed by the murder, abuse and neglect of a child – Lisa Steinberg - in Greenwich Village, making continued news headlines that same year. The Children's Safety Project was formed to help protect the most vulnerable children in the Village. Since then the program has expanded,, serving hundreds of children and families in need from across the city annually.The new location on East Canal Street is not only larger, allowing more families to be treated but as Greenwich House Executive Director Roy Leavitt offers up, "as the program treats more and more children from outside the neighborhood, the new location is easier to access, with seven subway lines nearby, including an accessible station."A partnership with Greenwich House Music School will provide music and art therapy. According to Cecilia Land, LMSW, art therapy is a useful intervention for children who have experienced sexual abuse. The use of music therapy activities can increase the self-esteem and self-confidence of adolescents who have been sexually abused.In music therapy, clients are able to express their thoughts and feelings outwardly through music (song writing, song discussion, improvisation, music and move­ment, art and music, etc.). This enables them to release emotions like grief and anger so that they can free themselves of their past and move on.