'Six Bullets To Sundown' Has Western Fans Screaming For More, More, More…

"Six Bullets to Sundown," a collection of Western stories written by some of the bestselling authors in the Western genre has been so successful on the market that a second collection has been ordered by Dusty Saddle Publishing.

"Six Guns to Sundown: Volume 2" will be available soon.

Contact

Dusty Saddle Publishing

***@gmail.com Dusty Saddle Publishing

End

-- It was announced earlier this week that the first "Six Bullets to Sundown" collection had been deemed so successful by Dusty Saddle Publishing that a second collection would be released later in the month of June 2017.The first collection, which pulled together stories from bestselling Western authors such as Paul L. Thompson, David Watts, Lon Safko, D.G. Wyatt, Randall Dale and G.P. Hutchinson, has already broken sales expectations and has been one of the few Western short story collections of 2017 to break into the top 100 Western bestsellers on Amazon. This is a rare achievement for a collection of Western stories.A second collection was quickly ordered by the company that will showcase the talents of Western talent such as Mark Baugher, Orin Vaughn, Clint Clay, C. Wayne Winkle, and John D. Fie, Jr., including a brand new story from Paul L. Thompson. The collection, which has been pulled together with the assistance of Outlaws Publishing, LLC, looks likely to be a startling success."It's amazing to see such an interest in Western stories," a Dusty Saddle Publishing spokesperson explained earlier in the week. "It took us by surprise and really shows how interested readers are in these fantastic authors. The second collection has already been ordered and will be coming out later this month. We worked with Outlaws Publishing to pull several authors into the first collection and will be working with them again on this collection. They have a pool of talent that we feel our readers will want to enjoy alongside their favorites."You can learn more about "Six Bullets To Sundown" from Amazon. The second collection will be available during June 2017. You can learn more about Dusty Saddle Publishing by emailing their press office at dustysaddlepublishing@gmail.com.