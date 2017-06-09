Fortna Opens New Office in Midtown Atlanta

Midtown Atlanta

-- Fortna, The Distribution Experts, announced today the opening of a new office in Midtown Atlanta.Fortna has grown significantly over the last few years as companies look for help to improve their distribution operations to meet ever-growing customer and consumer demands. That, coupled with a desire to have an office in a more urban location, prompted the move. The new office is located in the heart of Atlanta's technology hub in Midtown and will help Fortna attract top talent from leading universities and technology labs in the area."This location provides a great environment for our associates and supports easier access for both domestic and international client and team meetings," said John A. White III, president and CEO of Fortna. "Atlanta, based on location and airport, is a professional services hub and one of the nation's best cities for skilled and diverse technical talent. This new office will help us attract great people who, in turn, will help us execute on our commitment to innovation and service excellence."The new office will be located at Two Midtown Plaza – 1349 W Peachtree St. NW, Suite 1010, Atlanta, GA 30309. The new office replaces the current Alpharetta office, which will close at the end of June.For over 70 years, Fortna has partnered with the world's top brands – companies like O'Reilly, ASICS, Pick n Pay and Totto – helping them improve their distribution operations and transform their businesses. Companies with complex distribution operations trust Fortna to help them meet customer promises and competitive challenges profitably. We are a professional services firm built on a promise – we develop a solid business case for change and hold ourselves accountable to those results. Our expertise spans supply chain strategy, distribution center operations, material handling, supply chain systems, organizational excellence, and warehouse control software. For more information, visit www.fortna.com.: Kate Baar, Director, Marketing, katebaar@fortna.com