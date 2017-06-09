 
News By Tag
* Supply Chain
* Distribution
* Omnichannel
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Reading
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1514131211109

Fortna Opens New Office in Midtown Atlanta

 
 
Midtown Atlanta
Midtown Atlanta
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Supply Chain
* Distribution
* Omnichannel

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* Reading - Pennsylvania - US

READING, Pa. - June 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Fortna®, The Distribution Experts®, announced today the opening of a new office in Midtown Atlanta.

Fortna has grown significantly over the last few years as companies look for help to improve their distribution operations to meet ever-growing customer and consumer demands. That, coupled with a desire to have an office in a more urban location, prompted the move. The new office is located in the heart of Atlanta's technology hub in Midtown and will help Fortna attract top talent from leading universities and technology labs in the area.

"This location provides a great environment for our associates and supports easier access for both domestic and international client and team meetings," said John A. White III, president and CEO of Fortna. "Atlanta, based on location and airport, is a professional services hub and one of the nation's best cities for skilled and diverse technical talent. This new office will help us attract great people who, in turn, will help us execute on our commitment to innovation and service excellence."

The new office will be located at Two Midtown Plaza – 1349 W Peachtree St. NW, Suite 1010, Atlanta, GA 30309. The new office replaces the current Alpharetta office, which will close at the end of June.

About Fortna Inc. (http://www.fortna.com/)
For over 70 years, Fortna has partnered with the world's top brands – companies like O'Reilly, ASICS, Pick n Pay and Totto – helping them improve their distribution operations and transform their businesses. Companies with complex distribution operations trust Fortna to help them meet customer promises and competitive challenges profitably. We are a professional services firm built on a promise – we develop a solid business case for change and hold ourselves accountable to those results. Our expertise spans supply chain strategy, distribution center operations, material handling, supply chain systems, organizational excellence, and warehouse control software. For more information, visit www.fortna.com.

Media Contact:  Kate Baar, Director, Marketing, katebaar@fortna.com
End
Source:
Email:***@fortna.com
Posted By:***@fortna.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Fortna News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share