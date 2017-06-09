 
Industry News





Cavity Wall Insulation Causing Massive Problems

Government Incentive causing misery for thousands of householders across England And Wales
 
CONWY, Wales - June 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Arfon MP Howell Wiiliams is asking the Goverment to take responsibility for this "dreadful mess". With insulation wrongly installed in properties all over Wales, it is leading to serious damp issues, especially with Wales being renowned for driving rain.

In 2016 the BRE concluded there should be a Nationwide survey in Wales. About 900,000 homes have been built with cavity walls.

However this doesn't just affect Wales the Goverment incentive across the Northwest and Southwest  of the UK will be badly affected too.

Jeff Howell who writes for the Sunday Telegraph and is himself a building expert explains "because the Goverment offer grants and subsidies for this type of insulation, there are lots of Companies out to make a quick buck and many homes now suffer from faulty installations, faulty products and mis-selling, in some parts of the UK properties need cavities to prevent wind driven rain from causing internal problems." There are now a number of specialist Solicitors taking on these types of case's, some victims have set up an alliance and this resulted in a debate in Parliment with the help of John Denman MP for Southampton.

Search for CIVALLI for more news and advice if you are experiencing any of these problems.

A Nationwide Company in the UK have found a simple solution to this problem, by applying a Silane/Siloxane coating on the external walls will prevent any rain or moisture from entering the masonry, but will still allow the walls to breathe which will let any moisture permeate out please got to

http://www.weatherguardhome.co.uk for more information

