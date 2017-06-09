Stressed out about Politics? Need some Comic Relief? Check out a poem & song called Run For Office

"Run For Office" is a satire about power, politics, sex, lies, money and greed, all the stuff that politics is made of. The poem is included in this article. You can hear a FREE CLIP of the song version of Run For Office at www.barrows.com/music.html

-- STRESSED OUT ABOUT POLITICS? NEED SOME COMIC RELIEF?TREAT YOURSELF TO A POEM AND A SONG CALLED "RUN FOR OFFICE.""'Run For Office' is a satire about power, politics, sex, lies, money and greed...all the stuff that politics is made of," says Robert Barrows of San Mateo, California. Barrows is the author of the poem version of "Run For Office' and a co-author of the song version of "Run For Office.""The people will love this song and poem says Barrows...politicians will hate it."The poem version of "Run For Office" is included in this press release, and you can hear a free clip of the song version of "Run For Office" at www.barrows.com/music.htmlBarrows also ran for office. He ran for Congress in the Democratic Primaries in the 12th Congressional District in California in 2006 and in 2008. He lost both times. "Run For Office" got some interesting mentions in some of the press coverage of his campaigns, and the song got some airplay when it was released in 1999 to radio stations that played rap and hip-hop."In this kind of crazy political climate,"Run For Office" is a poem and a song that can help you vent your frustrations about all the nasty politics all across the country and all across the world."HERE IS THE POEM VERSION OF RUN FOR OFFICE:"RUN FOR OFFICE"Copyright 1995, Robert M. BarrowsOut of work? Need a job? Run for office!Big debts, lots of sex? Run for office!Need prestige? Run for office!Get elected! Get respected!You even get yourself protected!Give unto Caesar that which is his!Get me Redford! Get me Liz!I'm going to make it really big...I'm going to run for office!All the money you need...The pleasures of power and greed...Got to start planting the seed...I'm going to run for office!Get elected! Get respected!Got to get myself selected!My future in bliss! I'll promise you that...I'll promise you this!...With this big warm smile, hey I can't miss!There's nothing to lose, and I could actually win!A couple of lies, hey, that's not like a sin?Which race is open? I'm ready to go!I'll toss my hat in and here comes the dough!Where do I stand? It doesn't matter...I'm shaking everyone's hand!Oh what a feeling! I'm in command!Hey, nice to meet you!I'm running for office!Your goals are my goals!Vote for me! I'm your man!What are my plans?I'll show you when I get in office!"The song lyrics to 'Run For Office' are even more biting than the poem, " says Barrows. You can hear a free clip of the song version of "Run For Office" at www.barrows.com/music.html and there is also a link on that page where you can download the song for 99 cents on iTunes.You can also see the poem version of "Run For Office" and several other poems that Barrows has written in an ebook called "Crazy Robert's Poems and Potential Song Lyrics" which you can download for a dollar on Amazon.One other poem that Barrows has written along a political theme is a poem called "It used to be made in America." It used to be Made in America is a poem about the loss of jobs and the consequences of the outsourcing of manufacturing to other countries. It used to be Made in America would also make some very powerful song lyrics and you can see the poem online at www.itusedtobemadeinamerica.comNOTE TO EDITORS: Please feel free to refer to all or parts of the poem and song version of "Run For Office" in any stories you may be doing.For more information, contact Robert Barrows at R.M. Barrows, Inc. Advertising & Public Relations (and politics and songwriting)at 650-344-4405, www.barrows.com